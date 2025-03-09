Summary Arsenal dropped even more points against Manchester United as their title hopes fade to obscurity.

In need of a goal, Mikel Arteta made the strange decision to put defender Kieran Tierney in attack.

The tactical change does not make for good reading for one attacking star who was left on the bench.

If it wasn't over already, Arsenal's dwindling title hopes have all but come crashing down on them after Mikel Arteta's men dropped yet more points, this time on their visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The Red Devils have struggled at home domestically since Ruben Amorim arrived at the club but showed more spirit during Sunday's 1-1 draw.

The visitors, as expected, were comfortable in possession, often keeping hold of the ball inside the final third without doing too much to threaten Andre Onana. With the likes of Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus all out injured, numbers in attack were slim for the Gunners. In theory, this would give Raheem Sterling the perfect opportunity to prove his worth after what has been a disappointing loan spell.

Sterling was once one of the most potent attackers in the Premier League, managing 20+ goal contributions for three seasons in a row under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. With Arteta being Guardiola's former assistant and having worked with Sterling before, there was hope the ex-England international would be able to reignite his career at the Emirates. However, one big decision from the Arsenal boss showcased just how little faith he has in the 30-year-old.

1:26 Related Exclusive: £350,000-a-Week Star 'Interested in MLS Move' Amid Arsenal Doubts Arsenal loanee Raheem Sterling is attracted to the prospect of heading to Major League Soccer for a fresh challenge

Arteta Opts for Strange Attacking Alternative Substitution in United Draw

When the Gunners needed a goal, a defender is put on in attack over Sterling

The title challengers started the afternoon with a front three of youngster Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, and Mikel Merino, the latter of whom acted as the focal point down the middle - a role that saw him grab a brace in a win over Leicester City. Sterling was named on the substitutes' bench that consisted of just one other attacking option, that being a returning Gabriel Martinelli, who was not yet fit to appear in the starting XI.

While the Brazilian did come on as the Gunners probed for an equaliser, Sterling remained motionless, barely getting off his seat to warm up, let alone threatening to actually make an entrance into proceedings. Instead, Arteta made a rather baffling choice that even seemed to startle Gary Neville on commentary.

With less than 15 minutes of the 90 left, Thomas Partey was replaced by left-back Kieran Tierney, perhaps in a sign that the Londoners were happy to settle for a point following Declan Rice's goal. Maybe Tierney would drop into a back three to let Myles Lewis-Skelly venture further forward.

That wasn't the case. Instead, the Scotsman moved into the front three, playing on the left as Leandro Trossard drifted centrally, Gabriel Martinelli moved over to the right, and Mikel Merino dropped back into midfield. When in need of a goal, Arteta showed more faith in a defender who has netted just three times in the Premier League and is definitely out the door in the summer, having agreed to return to Celtic, rather than a man who, while not in the best of form, is a natural attacker and could cause problems if he showed just a glimpse of what he has done in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sterling has never scored in 27 games against Manchester United.

The decision to leave Sterling off the bench was enough for Arsenal fans on social media to re-emphasise the winger’s decline, with one describing him as the worst signing in the club's history. Yet, what makes the decision from Arteta to completely ignore Sterling like this all the more eyebrow-raising, is what he said about the player just last month.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal 'Feelings Clear' on Signing Raheem Sterling Permanently Raheem Sterling hasn't had the best loan spell at Arsenal and a huge update has been issued on his future at the club

Sterling has scored just once since joining Arsenal

Back in February, with the Gunners still in an attacking injury crisis and Sterling failing to make his mark having scored just once, Arteta was asked whether the loanee could play an important role during the remainder of the season as the Gunners attempted to close the gap to Liverpool and show themselves as potential contenders in Europe. His response, as per The Guardian, appears all the more confusing given his tactical decisions against United:

"Yes and he has to have it because we really need him. We are all behind him, we are the best for him and it’s going to be really important and we need his best. And we need the players only with that mindset to be here to impact the team."

For Arteta to say that and then not back Sterling in situations like the one he found himself in at Old Trafford is puzzling. Is it a case that the mindset he referred to is not something he is currently seeing from the forward, who is a four-time Premier League champion? Or is this simply the nail in the coffin for a player who was once one of the league's most reliable players but has resigned himself to being a shadow of his former glorious self?

Related Arsenal Insiders Say 30-Year-Old Star 'Suffering From a Crisis of Confidence' The Chelsea star has struggled to make an impact following his loan to the Emirates.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 09/03/2025.