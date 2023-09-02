Arsenal are looking to go one better in the Premier League this season after narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City in 22/23. They've made a decent start to the campaign as they bid to become English champions for the first time since 2004.

The Gunners were far from their best in their opening two games but managed to grind out narrow victories against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. They could not make it three wins from three, though, as they were held to a draw by Fulham.

Arsenal led 2-1 and had a man advantage going into the final five minutes of the match, but the 10 men of Fulham netted a late equaliser through Joao Palhinha and held on to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Mikel Arteta's bizarre yet brilliant defence of his tactics

Despite picking up seven points from a possible nine to start the season, Mikel Arteta has earned some critics for his tactical changes. Arsenal had great success last season using a back four of Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko as full-backs, with Gabriel and William Saliba in the middle.

However, Arteta has decided to mix things up this campaign. Gabriel is yet to make a start this season, with White shifting into the centre and Thomas Partey, naturally a defensive midfielder, occupying the right-back berth. Zinchenko is also yet to make a start, with Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior all starting a game each at left-back.

Arteta spoke to the media on Friday ahead of Arsenal's mouthwatering Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. A journalist questioned the Spaniard's tactics and wanted to know whether he would revert to last season's back four against the Red Devils.

The journalist asked: "A lot of people look at the teams you picked and say that the back four you picked last season was so successful. Is there a chance you can revert back to that for the Man United game on Sunday?"

Arteta responded: "Well I played different against Manchester City, and there were 43 different structures in different phases."

The 41-year-old then proceeded to give a bizarre analogy to explain how his tactics change depending on his opponents. He continued: "Every morning I come from my house to Colney. Sometimes I leave at six and I need to go to the windscreen because it's icy. At six o'clock normally I go Finchley Road and then the A21 because it's faster.

"Now Finchley Road is 20 miles per hour so sometimes I take a back door. But then I go on the M25. But depending on if it's a school ride I take one exit. If it's after seven o'clock I take a different exit and then I go. One day I have a flat tyre, what do I do? Maybe I have to replace it because there's a garage there. So every game is a different story guys. A different story.

"If we have another injury we're going to have to do something else. If Bukayo (Saka) is not there we're going to have something else. So the M25 won't be good enough. Maybe we'll take another one. If I speak to a taxi driver that has learned the whole of London for 20 years, I know nothing compared to him because he will tell me all the streets and options at the best time."

Arteta's answer has been shared on to Twitter by user @Gunnersc0m and the video has gone viral, attracting over 2k reposts and 850k views at the time of writing. Watch it below...

So, will Arteta revert to last season's back four against Man United? To tell the truth, we don't have a clue. Regardless of what he chooses to do, the game promises to be a cracker with two of England's biggest clubs going head-to-head.