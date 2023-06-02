Fresh off their title-challenging season, attention at Arsenal will be turning to the 2023/24 campaign and their summer transfer business.

A few big names have already been linked with moves to north London, and The Mirror have put forward four players that could see Mikel Arteta take his side to the next level.

It was so nearly a season to remember for the Gunners, who topped the Premier League table for most of the season and came within touching distance of a first title win in nearly 20 years.

But a disastrous final few weeks saw Arsenal fall from their perch, with Manchester City coming from behind to secure a third league trophy in as many years.

Nevertheless, a return to the Champions League is a big positive for the north London club. Their qualification will allow them to attract higher-quality players to the Emirates this summer, players which might just help them get over the line next year.

Martin Odegaard in Arsenal 4-0 Everton.

So which positions might they look to address in the coming months?

Midfield appears to be a priority, especially with Granit Xhaka set to depart the club after seven years.

Jorginho is not getting any younger either. And Thomas Partey was ruled out with injuries at different points this season, highlighting the need to sign quality players in the middle of the pitch.

That is also the conclusion that The Mirror have come to, with their 'dream XI' also looking to address issues in defence and attack.

Check out the team for yourselves below.

Arsenal’s 'dream XI' for the 2023/24 season

Joao Cancelo

Ben White has been excellent on Arsenal’s right side this season, but right-back is not his natural position.

Should Arteta venture into the market to look for an out-and-out full-back, one man who is certainly available is Cancelo.

Arsenal do retain an interest in the 29-year-old, who will not be joining Bayern Munich once his loan ends. However, he looks set to leave City in the summer after falling out of favour with Pep Guardiola.

Once considered to be one of the finest attacking full-backs in the division, his creativity would cause headaches for every team.

Declan Rice

Reports about the West Ham captain moving across London have been fairly frequent, with Arsenal looking the favourites to secure Rice’s signature.

His leadership qualities, along with defensive intelligence and technical ability, would make him a brilliant upgrade on the outgoing Xhaka.

He won’t be cheap, but he is Premier League proven and is widely considered to already be one of the finest midfielders in the league at just 24 years old.

Under Arteta’s guidance, Rice could make Arsenal’s midfield one of the best in the league.

Declan Rice of West Ham shields the ball from Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard at the Emirates

Moises Caicedo

That last sentence would definitely be the case were Arsenal to also sign Caicedo.

The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after talents in the division, with the defensive acumen and passing ability of the Young Player of the Season nominee catching the eye in particular.

Having nearly joined Arsenal in January, the Gunners are reportedly back for the Ecuadorian this summer.

If recruited and paired with Rice as the two deeper midfielders, he would give captain Martin Odegaard the freedom to attack.

What a trio that would be…

Tammy Abraham

Gabriel Jesus’ lengthy absence following the World Cup was a big blow for the Gunners, but even while in the team, he only managed 11 league goals.

Eddie Nketiah’s four-goal contribution wasn’t exactly what you’d expect from title contenders either, leading to speculation that Arsenal might sign a new forward.

The Mirror have picked out Roma’s Tammy Abraham, with The Telegraph reporting that he could be sold in the summer so that the club are in line with UEFA’s FFP rules.

Arsenal have been linked with the Englishman in the past, and while a poor return of eight Serie A goals this campaign is not much to get excited about, he was a standout player the year before, netting 17 times.

He also led the line effectively in England for Chelsea during Frank Lampard’s first stint as manager, scoring 15 league goals in the 2019/20 season, including a winner against Arsenal.

He would offer something different to Jesus, and would certainly make an excellent option off the bench.