Highlights Arsenal are very happy with Mikel Arteta and a new contract is expected soon.

Arteta joined Arsenal in 2019 and guided the club back to the Champions League.

Arsenal are preparing for two busy summer months as they are yet to announce their first signing.

Arsenal are ‘super happy’ with Mikel Arteta in charge, and his new contract is only a matter of time, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian football insider suggests that conversations between Arsenal and Arteta’s camp are ‘very positive’ as they plan for the future together.

The Spaniard, who joined the club in December 2019, guided Arsenal back to the Champions League and mounted two Premier League title challenges in the past two seasons.

Last campaign, the Gunners finished just two points adrift of league winners Manchester City and are keen to close the gap even further on Pep Guardiola’s side this summer.

Arsenal are eyeing two busy summer months ahead as they are yet to announce the first deal of their transfer window, but multiple incomings are expected.

The north London side are eyeing new signings in attack after a poor season from Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus up front – the duo scored just nine Premier League goals together last campaign.

Arsenal, who recently missed out on RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, are yet to identify their next concrete target, despite rumours swirling around Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal in ‘Very Positive’ Conversations

Over a new deal for Arteta

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that Arsenal are in ‘very positive’ conversations over a new deal for Arteta:

“Arsenal are super happy with him, so I think they will find an agreement, it’s not going to be a big problem, the conversation is very positive, they are planning for the future together. “So at the moment, they are very relaxed. I think it's a matter of time, and then they will be able to agree on a new deal and continue this project.”

Speaking to the press earlier this year, Arteta dismissed any rumours of his potential switch to Barcelona, branding the reports ‘totally fake news’.

The Catalans were in search of a new manager in May after parting ways with Xavi – they eventually appointed ex-Bayern boss Hansi Flick.

Arteta, who is currently contracted to Arsenal until 2025, returned to the Emirates in a managerial role from Manchester City, where he assisted Pep Guardiola for three seasons.

In 2020, he led Arsenal to his first major trophy as manager, lifting the FA Cup, and last season came closest to winning the Premier League with Arsenal since the 2003/04 season.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal record (2019-2024 Premier League) Matches 171 Wins 103 Draws 27 Losses 41 Points per match 1.96

The Gunners Interested in Johan Bakayoko

Yet to start negotiations

Arsenal are yet to start negotiations for PSV Eindhoven starlet Johan Bakayoko, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GMS.

According to Romano, the 21-year-old is being scouted by several European clubs this summer, while Arsenal are still ‘taking their time’ before they start their summer business.

Praised as one of the most talented wingers on the market, Bakayoko is coming off a breakthrough season in the Netherlands, which saw him register 21 goal contributions in 33 matches for PSV.

The right-sided winger impressed Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco, who called up Bakayoko for his first major international tournament, Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old had suitors in the Premier League even 12 months ago – Burnley were interested in signing the rapid forward last summer.

Related Arsenal Showing an Interest in £85m Striker In a bid to bolster their attacking ranks this summer, Arsenal have identified Viktor Gyokeres as a target.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-07-24.