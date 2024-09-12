Jan Aage Fjortoft has praised Arsenal’s decision to extend Mikel Arteta’s contract until 2027, calling it ‘good news’ for the Gunners, who have secured the Spanish tactician on a long-term deal.

According to David Ornstein, Arteta has agreed to a new three-year contract, extending his stay at the Emirates just before the North London derby on Sunday, and ending uncertainty over his future at the club.

The Spaniard has committed his long-term future to the club ahead of the expiry of his current deal, which was set to run out at the end of the season.

This development will be a significant boost for the Gunners, who have started their season with seven points from a possible nine and currently sit fourth in the table ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta has been key to Arsenal’s recent resurgence in the Premier League since replacing fellow Spaniard Unai Emery in 2019.

The 42-year-old tactician won the 2020 FA Cup and returned Arsenal to the Champions League in 2023, where the Gunners lost to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, 3-2 on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta Pens New Contract

Extends Emirates stay until 2027

Arteta’s decision to extend his stay at the Emirates until 2027 was welcomed by Fjortoft, who praised the Gunners’ work in securing the Spaniard to a new deal:

In March, Arteta registered his 100th Premier League win as a manager, reaching the milestone 10 games faster than former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard’s work in north London has not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona reportedly interested in hiring Arteta as a replacement for Xavi, who left the Catalan club at the end of last season.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal record (2019-2024 Premier League) Matches 174 Wins 105 Draws 28 Losses 41 Points per match 1.97

Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season was curtailed by a 1-1 draw at Brighton, where Declan Rice was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, resulting in him missing the North London derby on Sunday.

The Gunners will also be without their summer signing Mikel Merino, who injured his shoulder in training, while Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Odegaard are also likely to be unavailable after picking up injuries on international duty.

Arsenal Dealt ‘Massive’ Odegaard Blow

Suffers injury on Norway duty

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard’s injury on Norway duty is a ‘massive blow’ for the Gunners, although there are ‘positive noises’ about a quick return, journalist Martin Hardy has said.

The 25-year-old playmaker was substituted 67 minutes into Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria on Monday night after suffering an ankle injury from a slide tackle by Christoph Baumgartner.

Odegaard was later pictured limping onto a private plane on crutches, but the extent of his injury is still unknown.

After the Nations League game on Monday night, Norway head coach Stale Solbakken said the Arsenal ace’s injury ‘looked bad in the dressing room’ and revealed they expect Odegaard to be ruled out of the next international break in October.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.