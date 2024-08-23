Arsenal look set to announce their second big summer signing with the arrival of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad set to be announced, according to reports - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that whilst a deal is done, the Gunners needed to fix the terms of a move before its completion.

Merino's technical excellence and composed yet robust playing style in the centre of the park will give Arsenal a real stronghold in games when it comes to keeping on the front foot against teams, and at the age of 28, he's in his prime - which could be beneficial in terms of Arsenal having a level head in tough situations. But a deal took a while to be done and Romano has revealed that the Gunners needed time to complete a move over payment terms and structure.

Merino Closing in on Arsenal Move

The midfielder is set to return to England after six years in La Liga

News emerged on Thursday that Arsenal had come to a complete agreement with Sociedad to sign Merino, with the Gunners finally seeming to get a deal over the line for their long-term target after weeks of talks.

Mikel Merino's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =3rd Goals 5 =3rd Assists 3 =3rd Man of the Match Awards 6 1st Tackles Per Game 2.4 2nd Match rating 7.18 1st

Merino's teammate Martin Zubimendi had also been looked at by the Gunners, but with the Merino deal costing less, Arteta has finally got his man and the Gunners have increasingly strengthened as a result.

Romano: Arsenal 'Needed Some Time' for Merino Deal

The Gunners have, however, finally got a move over the line

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Friday morning, Romano stated that the deal taking Merino to the Emirates Stadium was done for in the region of £31million when add-ons are included, but the Gunners needed some time to complete the deal as they did with Riccardo Calafiori. He said:

"Merino is done. It's finally done after more than one month in negotiations, and it is really similar to what happened with Riccardo Calafiori. "It was a deal that was verbally close for weeks, but Arsenal needed to fix something in terms of payment terms and deal structure. Also, in this case, they needed some time, as they did for Calafiori. "But now everything is done. Merino will travel for his medical tests and contract signing, so it's all good for Mikel Merino to Arsenal. "It's a four-year contract with a one-year option. They will pay €32million plus €5million in add-ons - this is going to be the transfer fee."

Merino is Perfect Signing for Arsenal

The midfielder brings a perfect skillset

Merino's signing is ideal for Mikel Arteta's plans. The midfielder offers a perfect blend of the technical excellence that Jorginho has portrayed in the Premier League for years on end with both Chelsea and the Gunners, alongside boasting an engine and physicality that has made Thomas Partey so prominent at the Emirates Stadium following his move from Atletico Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Merino has made 28 appearances for Spain, scoring twice.

Merino has already featured in the Premier League in his time at Newcastle, so he knows what to expect of the English top-flight, which again is a bonus for Arteta - and having won EURO 2024 with Spain, including scoring a late winner against Germany in the quarter-finals, Merino is a man for the occasion - and the move has everything to suggest that it will be an inspired signing for the Gunners in their quest for a league title after a two-decade hiatus from the trophy.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-08-24.