Highlights Arsenal are preparing to advance talks with Mikel Merino after positive contacts.

Mikel Arteta is a fan of Merino, and they could press the button if Emile Smith Rowe leaves.

Riccardo Calafiori has flown to England to undergo a medical at Arsenal.

Arsenal are now preparing to advance in talks to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino after positive initial contacts, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It's been a slow start to the transfer window for the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team are working in the background as they prepare for an assault on the market. Adding another midfielder could be one of their priorities with Emile Smith Rowe potentially heading out the door, and former Newcastle United midfielder Merino, who has been described as a 'monster' by analyst Ben Mattinson, is being eyed by the north London club.

Arsenal Preparing Move for Mikel Merino

They've held positive talks

Italian reporter Romano has now said that Arsenal are preparing to advance in talks with the camp of Real Sociedad midfielder Merino in the next week after positive contacts. Arteta is a fan of the Spanish international, and as soon as Smith Rowe departs, the Gunners can proceed...

"Arsenal are prepared to advance in talks with Mikel Merino's camp next week, after positive contacts. He's not only name on list but well positioned; price tag requested by Real Sociedad will be key. Arteta appreciates him; as soon as ESR leaves, Arsenal can proceed."

Mikel Merino's statistics over the course of his club career Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Real Sociedad 242 27 30 56 2 Osasuna 67 8 5 22 2 Newcastle United 25 1 1 4 0 Borussia Dortmund 9 0 0 1 0

The Gunners are closing in on the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, who has flown to England to undergo a medical at Arsenal. Merino could be next on the list for Arteta's recruitment team, with Arsenal showing they are not afraid to sign players of any age profile.

At the age of 28, Merino will have already reached his prime, but Arteta clearly wants to bring in players who are going to immediately make an impact on the senior squad. The north London club will be pushing for the Premier League title once again, so adding quality reinforcements will be crucial.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino was one of four members of the Spain squad to feature in every clash at Euro 2024, while he covered 28.1 kilometres over the course of 178 minutes on the pitch.

Emile Smith Rowe Close to Joining Fulham

Arsenal are pushing for a replacement

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Fulham are closing in on the signing of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. A deal could be worth in the region of £35m, with the 23-year-old expected to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.

Although Smith Rowe hasn't made a significant impact under Arteta in recent years, the Gunners will want to bring in an extra body in the middle of the park. It's a significant fee to receive for a player who hasn't been a regular for Arsenal, so replacing him with Merino could be a smart move.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and UEFA