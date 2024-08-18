Mikel Merino is edging nearer to becoming an Arsenal player, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that a move to the Emirates is 'really, really close'.

Mikel Arteta's side have been pursuing the Real Sociedad superstar all summer. The midfielder shone for both club and country over the last 12 months, including playing a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. With the Gunners keen to usurp Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, they've identified Merino as a crucial addition to the side.

As a result, they've been working with Real Sociedad for several weeks now to try and agree terms on a deal for the 28-year-old. According to Romano, the saga may finally be close to its conclusion.

Arsenal Have Agreed a Fee For Mikel Merino

They are still working out the finer details of the deal

After working on an agreement with Real Sociedad for Merino, Arsenal are said to be 'really, really close' to landing their man, according to Romano via The Daily Briefing. The journalist revealed that the two parties have now agreed on a fee for the transfer, but are still working out the finer details of the deal, such as add-ons.

"We are at the final meters and final details of the Mikel Merino to Arsenal deal, with my sources indicating that it could be something like 24-48 hours before we can say ‘here we go’ - it’s really, really close. They’re almost there, working on the final steps, and then Merino will become a new Arsenal player. There is already an agreement on the final fee, and the clubs have been working in the last two or three weeks on the payment terms, the deal structure, the add-ons, and they are now getting closer on all the details of the deal."

Merino was left out of Real Sociedad's squad for their opening game of the La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano. Manager Imanol Alguacil admitted the decision was made to leave the midfielder out of the side due to negotiations with another club over a move away from the Reale Arena and that club is Arsenal. With Martin Zubimendi also linked with a transfer out of Sociedad this summer, it looked for a minute the side may have been losing two crucial figures in the middle of the park. While he decided to snub Liverpool and remain in Spain, however, Merino is said to be very interested in a move to the Emirates.

Merino Wants to Be an Arsenal Player

He's excited to play for Arteta

With a move close to being complete, Merino is said to be very excited to join Arsenal as he 'can't wait' to play for Arteta. The two men have engaged in conversations and the midfielder is convinced by the Gunners' project and believes that the Emirates is where he wants to be going forward.

With the Gunners' sporting director, Edu, currently in Spain to advance the deal, Romano believes it will only be a matter of days before Merino is finally announced as the newest Arsenal star. With the club chasing City at the top of the Premier League, adding the 28-year-old could go a long way to closing the gap. Capable of playing as a central midfielder, or slightly further back in a more defensive role, he's a useful figure to have around. Last season, Merino recorded 13 goal contributions across all competitions for Sociedad, but is also a machine defensively when called upon.

Mikel Merino's 2023/24 Statistics Games played 45 Goals scored 8 Assists 5 Minutes played 3,601

With Thomas Partey's contract at the Emirates set to expire next summer - and question marks currently being raised about his future - adding the Sociedad man will offer Arteta a worthy replacement to the Ghanian.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt