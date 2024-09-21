Arsenal have been boosted as midfielder Mikel Merino is expected to return to training in mid-October, although the new signing may not feature for the Gunners until November, according to Football.London.

Merino signed for the North London outfit in August, arriving from Real Sociedad in a £31million deal, although he is yet to feature for Mikel Arteta's side. The 28-year-old suffered an unfortunate shoulder fracture in his first training session at London Colney, colliding with Gabriel Magalhaes in a freak incident.

Ruled out of action until late October initially, reports are now suggesting he could in fact return to training in just three weeks. Football.London suggest that the worst case scenario for Arteta is that Euro 2024 winner doesn't set foot on a pitch in a competitive fixture until November, after the next international break.

Merino to Return to Training Soon

The midfielder will need time to reintegrate

After scoring the winner in Spain's quarter-final victory over Germany at the Euros this summer, en route to success in the tournament, and impressing for Sociedad last season in La Liga, Arteta opted to make Merino his sole midfield acquisition this summer. Pep Guardiola's ex-assistant reportedly views the imposing central midfielder as the ideal option to slot in next to the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in a midfield trio.

However, due to an unfortunate training ground accident, Arteta has not yet been able to take a look at this trio in action. In fact, the Spanish manager has also had to deal without captain Odegaard in recent matches, who continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained during the international break.

While the situation may appear bleak in relation to Arteta's midfield options for the foreseeable future, the Gunners have received a positive update regarding Merino. Football.London report that it's 'plausible' that the Spain international will be back in training by mid-October, while a November return date is 'the worst case scenario'.

Given the issue was an impact injury rather than a muscular problem, Arteta will have to manage Merino's reintegration carefully, and it likely means the 6'2 midfielder will spend several weeks in training before returning to match action. If the return date is to be in mid-October, the recent acquisition will miss games against City, Bolton, Leicester, Paris Saint-Germain and Southampton, with the earliest possible debut coming away at Bournemouth on October 19th.

Merino's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 5 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 1.09 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.91 Key Passes Per 90 0.72 Tackles Per 90 2.79 Interceptions Per 90 0.58

Martinelli Struggles Against Atalanta

The winger has been in poor form of late

Without a goal or an assist since March, one man who could do with an injection of creativity on the left-hand side of the pitch for Arsenal, something Merino may provide, is Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian winger struggled against Atalanta in the Champions League last night, continuing his poor run of form.

Missing the Gunners' most clear-cut opportunity of the game, Martinelli generally failed to have a meaningful impact in the final third, and looked lacking in confidence. With integral football matches ahead for Arteta's side, the club's boss will be desperate to extract more out of his 23-year-old wide man.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 20/09/2024