Arsenal are expected to secure the signature of Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino ‘very soon’, according to Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that the President of the La Liga outfit has green-lit his move to north London.

In the grand scheme of the 20 teams in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta and his entourage have been relatively idle, having signed versatile defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, while they have also turned David Raya’s move permanent.

Arsenal - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Lucas Nygaard Nordsjaelland Free David Raya Brentford £27m Tommy Setford Ajax £850,000 Riccardo Calafiori Bologna £42m

One area that is in need of bolstering this summer is in the centre of the park. Last summer’s marquee signing Declan Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard are non-negotiable pickings for Arteta given how well they have performed in Arsenal colours.

Mikel Merino Move to Arsenal Expected ‘Very Soon’

Romano: ‘They are fixing the final details of the deal’

Who joins the aforementioned duo in Arsenal’s three-man midfield, however, is up for contention with Thomas Partey’s uncertain future and Arteta’s willingness to use Kai Havertz as a centre forward – hence their interest in Merino, 28.

Talking on Playback, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that a move for the 28-year-old is all-but confirmed after a conversation the midfielder had with the President of Real Sociedad.

The Spanish top flight outfit are aware of the Gunners’ interest, per Romano, who revealed that they are willing to let him leave if his suitors meet their asking price, who are reportedly holding out for a fee of £29.81 million (€35m).

“Merino just spoke the president of Real Sociedad confirming that Arsenal are in negotiation with Real Sociedad. He said, ‘as soon as the offer will be good, we will say yes’. But let me tell you again here, guys, don't worry Arsenal fans, Merino is coming and is coming very soon. “They are fixing the final details of the deal, but Mikel Merino is fully expected to become a new Arsenal player in the final 10 or 11 days of the summer transfer window.”

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the north Londoners are ‘on course’ to completing the signing of the Pamplona-born star after the central midfielder was left out of Real Sociedad’s La Liga curtain raiser against Rayo Vallecano.

Wolves Submit Offer for Aaron Ramsdale

Goalkeeper played just 990 minutes for Arsenal last season

While the Premier League hopefuls’ incomings have been slow and steady, they have ensured to offload those who have been deemed surplus to requirements this summer ahead of a season in which they hope to topple Manchester City.

Emile Smith Rowe moved to Fulham, Mohamed Elneny and Arthur Okonkwo have left on free transfers, while a trio of players have left on loan spells – and the next to potentially join them is goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, especially with the permanent addition of Raya.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsdale played just 990 minutes of action for Arsenal last season.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers have submitted an opening proposal, which is an initial loan move, for the 26-year-old shot stopper, who has amassed 89 appearances for the Emirates Stadium outfit.

