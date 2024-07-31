Highlights Arsenal have signed Riccardo Calafiori and could add Mikel Merino to their squad next.

Arsenal have got their first major summer signing over the line with the signing of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna - and Fabrizio Romano says that the Gunners could be edging closer to the addition of another one of EURO 2024's stars in Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino, with the journalist stating that the Spaniard has made the Gunners 'his top priority' ahead of a potential summer move to the Emirates Stadium.

Merino joined Sociedad from Newcastle United back in 2018 after a failed year on Tyneside, but it has been at the Anoeta where Merino has picked up his form and made a career for himself. 242 appearances and 27 goals later, Merino won the European Championships this summer with Spain after forcing his way into the team back in 2020 - and that has seen multiple clubs take interest in his services. Arsenal are one of those - and Romano believes that the Gunners are Merino's number one priority, with Mikel Arteta being named as his 'perfect coach'.

Romano: Merino "Gives Total Priority" to Arsenal

The midfielder has made his intentions of a move clear

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Romano stated that talks for Merino are not concrete between the two clubs, though the player and Arsenal have a huge affiliation for each other.

Mikel Merino's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =3rd Goals 5 =3rd Assists 3 =3rd Man of the Match Awards 6 1st Tackles Per Game 2.4 2nd Match rating 7.18 1st

And so a deal - if figures are agreed between the clubs - will be straightforward for the player to join. He said:

"Mikel Merino is giving total priority to Arsenal. I told you for days, for weeks, that Mikel Merino is on the list at Arsenal, and he is very high on the list at the moment. "There is still no direct contact with Real Sociedad, so there is no concrete negotiation in terms of an official bid - but it could happen soon, because Arsenal are having a very positive exchange on the player's side. "Merino is tempted by the Premier League, tempted by Arsenal and very tempted by Mikel Arteta, who is considered the perfect coaching for him by people close to the player. "Arsenal and Merino remains a concrete topic, but we are still waiting for concrete contacts from club to club."

Merino Would be Perfect Arsenal Addition

The Gunners need another midfield controller to partner Rice

Arsenal have needed someone to come in alongside Declan Rice throughout the summer as the club aim for more midfield control to restrict their opponents to extremely limited chances, to excude dominance in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino has featured in 242 games for Sociedad, scoring 27 goals and registering 30 assists.

Jorginho is a decent option to have for now, but the Italy international is getting older and there is no guarantee that he will excel in the future especially having lost a yard of pace. Thomas Partey, meanwhile, doesn't have the same level of technical brilliance that Merino can exude in the centre of the park in order to control possession and dictate the tempo.

Sociedad teammate Martin Zubimendi is a very similar player, and Arsenal had been linked in the past - though Merino seems to be more willing to join the Gunners than his club and country teammate - and despite a disappointing spell at Newcastle six years ago, it could be that the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder embarks on his second spell in the English top-flight.

