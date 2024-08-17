Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino this summer as, according to HITC, the 28-year-old has been left out of the Spanish side’s squad for their La Liga curtain raiser.

After finishing two points off the pace last time out and five points behind Manchester City the campaign before, Mikel Arteta is hoping that his squad is fit and firing for the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Related Arsenal Keen to Sign Another Spanish Star Alongside Merino According to Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García.

Riccardo Calafiori has been brought in by the top flight title hopefuls this summer in order to bolster their defence, while David Raya’s move to the Emirates Stadium from their London rivals Brentford has also been made permanent.

Arsenal Handed Boost in Merino Pursuit

Midfielder keen on move to north London

One area of contention for Arsenal is central midfield. Declan Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard are non-negotiable names in the centre of the park, it’s just who forms the final part of the three-man midfield which remains a problem.

With question marks over Thomas Partey’s future at the Emirates Stadium, the Ghanaian’s uncertainty only boosts the need for a new central midfielder tenfold – and what could boost their pursuit of Merino is that he is, per HITC, not set to be part of his side’s opening fixture.

Imanol Alguacil’s men kick off their new campaign with a home fixture against Real Vallecano on Sunday evening and while Martin Zubimendi, who recently snubbed a move to Liverpool, will be in the squad, Merino will not feature.

Per the report, Pamplona-born Merino, who has been described as Kieran Tierney as "world class" is on the cusp of securing his move to the capital club as Arteta and co look to make a statement of intent as title challengers, and is just waiting on the green light from Sociedad to undergo a medical with the Gunners.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of all outfield Real Sociedad players, Merino played the third-most minutes (2,485) in La Liga last term.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, taking to X (formerly Twitter) has recently revealed that Merino’s switch to Arsenal is reaching its conclusion, with the midfielder himself keen on the move to the Premier League outfit.

Last term, Merino was a paramount part of Real Sociedad’s sixth-place finish, amassing 45 appearances – 32 in Spain’s top flight – across all competitions. In that time frame, the 28-cap Spanish international notched eight goals and five assists.

Nketiah Subject to Bidding War This Summer

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in race for his signature

Close

Eddie Nketiah, who has three years remaining on his north London deal, has struggled to assert himself as a regular in Arteta’s thinking since the Spaniard was appointed in December 2019.

According to football.london, the 25-year-old striker is subject to interest from Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Bournemouth and could use this summer as a chance to revitalise a once-promising career.

Nketiah's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Arsenal Squad Statistic Output Squad rank Minutes 1,073 14th Goals 5 7th Assists 2 9th Shots per game 1.4 8th Key passes per game 0.3 =14th Dribbles per game 0.3 =10th Overall rating 6.53 16th

A Hale End graduate, the London-born ace has scored 38 goals and plundered a further seven assists in 168 games for his current employers but currently sits behind Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in the Arsenal pecking order.

Earlier this summer, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Nketiah is ‘very likely’ to move onto pastures new before the end of the month – but whether either Premier League will be fruitful in their interest remains unknown.

All statistics per WhoScored