Arsenal will have to wait a while for new summer signing Mikel Merino to make his first-team debut for the club after he suffered a freak injury in training on his first day at the club - and reports have stated that he will be out for up to two months as Mikel Arteta suffered a huge blow to his plans for the season.

Mikel Merino Out For 'Two Months' With Injury

The midfielder will have to wait a while for his debut

The report from the Daily Mail states that Arsenal are set to suffer a huge blow just days after Merino signed on the dotted line from Real Sociedad, with the midfielder set to miss up to two months of football after suffering a fractured shoulder in his first training session at London Colney.

Merino, who trained on Thursday with the first-team, landed in a collision with centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and is now set to miss any games up until the October international break, which is a huge period of time before he can make his first appearance with the Gunners in their Premier League title bid.

The north London outfit will be hoping that Merino will have a chance to return to the fore after October's international break, where they face Bournemouth before hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, where he will hopefully make his bow in a red shirt.