Highlights Mikey Moore could be on course to enjoy a breakthrough season at Tottenham Hotspur.

The promising teenager has been linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Moore is expected to feature in Ange Postecoglou's first-team plans during the upcoming campaign.

Mikey Moore is expected to endure somewhat of a breakthrough season for Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming campaign after excelling in the north Londoners' youth ranks at school age - and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that first-team appearances may not be a long way off for the teenage prodigy after becoming the England under-17s' star player in recent months.

Moore has shot to prominence for Spurs, making his debut for the first-team with two appearances late in the Premier League last term as the Lilywhites narrowly missed out on the Champions League.

Although he didn't have enough time to showcase his talents, Moore will surely get more chances to impress on the biggest English stage - and Bridge believes that the star's chance of minutes will quash any rumours of a move abroad.

Moore Has Been Linked With Moves Abroad

Winger is hot property across Europe

Moore was linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid earlier in the window, whilst Borussia Dortmund were also touted to make an approach for the 16-year-old - though nothing has come to fruition just yet.

Mikey Moore's statistics by competition for Tottenham Hotspur Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 2 0 0 Premier League 2 2 0 0 FA Youth Cup 2 2 1 U18 Premier League 22 17 12 UEFA Youth League 5 0 0

The London-born starlet has shot to stardom for the club's youth teams, with 19 goals and 13 assists in just 24 games for the under-18 side - whilst 10 goals in just 12 appearances for England's under-17 side has firmly put him on the map on the national level.

Bridge: Spurs Rate Moore 'Highly' With First-Team Chances Likely

Youngster could feature alongside the division's best

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge stated that it is highly likely Moore remains at Tottenham next season after boss Ange Postecoglou took him on the senior squad's tour of Asia this summer. After making an appearance against the K-League XI, the Sky Sports reporter believes that Moore will play a part in the first-team in the coming months. He said:

"Tottenham rate him so highly. I think he is the one who is going to feature in the first-team. He is still so incredibly young, and they obviously have to take their time and be careful with him, but he made a couple of substitute appearances last season. "He has played and trained with the first-team. He has gone away with the first-team for pre-season, so he has got a huge future, and him staying at Spurs will be a great bit of business for them. I fully expect him to be part of the first-team next season."

Moore Could Alter Postecoglou's Transfer Plans

North Londoners have been looking to sign a winger

Moore could offer Tottenham a different route in the transfer market if he can hit the ground running at the start of the season before the window closes. A natural goalscoring left-winger, Postecoglou's men currently have Timo Werner and Richarlison in that area of the pitch for now - but with no backup striker for Son Heung-min coming in just yet, Richarlison could become that player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikey Moore still has two years left on his contract.

Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski are the options on the right-wing and that should remain that way, but it would leave Tottenham with just Werner on the left.

They have been linked with Eberechi Eze to come in ahead of Werner, but Moore's emergence could even delay a move for the Crystal Palace star - or force Werner to act as a quick option to come on for Son later on in games.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-07-24.