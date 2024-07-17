Highlights Mikey Moore wants to stay at Tottenham, despite interest from top European clubs like PSG and Real Madrid.

Tottenham anticipate Moore staying and receiving a first-team role under Postecoglou.

Moore, a highly-rated talent at 16, is seen as one of England's best young attackers with significant potential.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mikey Moore is the talk of the club's youth circles at present due to his fantastic form for the club's academy sides - and despite interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the youngster wants to stay at Tottenham as it's better for his development.

Moore Has Been Linked With Tottenham Exit

The youngster has been touted with a move away

Moore has already been linked with European giants in the past, including Borussia Dortmund at the end of June, before links last week to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid really sparked fears amongst hte Tottenham faithful.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 20 =4th Losses 12 6th Goals scored 74 7th Goals conceded 61 =7th xG 73.15 6th

A report by HITC last week suggested that despite interest, a first-team role is awaiting the youngster next season under Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham have stated that they do not have any concerns about losing him, despite the rumours.

Jacobs: Moore "Wants to Stay" at Spurs

The winger will play more at Tottenham

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that whilst interest must be played down in a bid to protect Moore's future without 'overblowing' his future prospects, Tottenham expect the youngster to stay at the club in the coming months with a clearer path of progression expected at the north London club. He said:

"I think Mikey Moore still wants to stay at Spurs. He's a highly-rated talent and still only 16 years of age, so we always need to be a little bit careful in how we report these things. "We're still talking about a young teenager, and it's important that the hype is not overblown at this stage because there is never any guarantee with players until they turn 18 and have that first professional contract, or obviously end up as first-team players. But it is true to say that Mikey Moore is a top talent, and Tottenham's expectation is that he will stay at the club. "The family are very grounded, as is the player, and they're flattered by links with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG downplay any kind of concrete move at this stage, and Tottenham are still optimistic that he will stay at the football club because it's the right place for his development."

Moore is One of Tottenham's Finest Products

The wide forward simply can't stop scoring

Moore scored three goals and registered four assists in the under-18 Premier League for Tottenham in the 2022/23 season, having been 15 years of age throughout the campaign, before moving through the gears last season in the same competition with 14 goals and eight assists in just 12 games - marking him as one of England's finest young attacking talents.

From there onwards, he's already made two late appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League with Postecoglou turning towards youth to give him a taste of first-team football - and having scored twice in the FA Youth Cup, there are big things expected of the 16-year-old, who joined Spurs aged nine - as seen by reports stating him as 'outstanding'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moore scored seven goals in 15 games for England's under-15 team

Having signed a contract last summer that will see him become professional on his 17th birthday in August, Moore has the potential to be one of Tottenham's most valuable prospects - and with 10 goals in just 12 games for England's under-17 side, he will more than likely be fast-tracked into higher-ranked youth sides in the near future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored. Correct as of 16-07-24.