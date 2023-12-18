Highlights Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entry into Canada for a game against the Raptors due to his past felony charge of domestic violence.

Canadian border authorities are unlikely to reverse their decision in time for Bridges to participate in the game.

Bridges has faced suspension and legal trouble in the past for his domestic violence incident, including violating probation and a protection order.

Charlotte Hornets star forward Miles Bridges was refused entry into Canada on Sunday, as the Hornets traveled to Toronto to face the Raptors on Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported.

Wojnarowski added that Canadian border authorities are unlikely to reverse the decision in time for Bridges to be ready for the 7:30PM tip-off at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Bridges plead no contest to a felony charge of domestic violence against his former partner in November 2022, and was sentenced to three years probation.

In April 2023, the NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games without pay for his domestic violence incident. In October 2023, Bridges allegedly threw billiard balls at the victim's car while her children were also inside the vehicle.

He was subsequently charged with violating probation and a protection order, and turned himself in to authorities. He was released on $1,000 bond.

The 25-year-old returned from his suspension on Nov. 17. In 14 games this season, he has averaged 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.0 percent from the field.

