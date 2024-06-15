Highlights Matija Sarkic, Millwall's goalkeeper, has tragically passed away at age 26 while on international duty.

The statement released by Millwall praised Sarkic for his time with the club and representing Montenegro.

The Championship club will make no further comment on the situation to allow privacy for his family and loved ones.

Millwall have confirmed the tragic news that their goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26. The Montenegro shot-stopper had reportedly fallen ill while away on international duty, and his club have now released a statement on the heartbreaking news of his passing.

The goalkeeper made 33 appearances during his time at The Den, while also representing his country eight times. He previously played for English clubs such as Wolves and Birmingham City and had a brief spell in Scotland with Livingston.

It's been reported by Montenegrin state-owned TV station RTCG, per The Sun, that Sarkic went for a walk with friends before returning to his apartment early after a meal. He is understood to have told his friends that he felt ill early in the morning and an ambulance was called, but unfortunately it was too late.

Millwall Release Statement

The club confirmed the devastating news

In a statement confirming the news that Sarkic had passed away, Millwall said:

"Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023. A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions. Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected."

The devastating news comes after just one season spent with the club. Sarkic had impressed during his debut campaign with Millwall, keeping 12 clean sheets in his 33 matches. He established himself as the number one choice at the club and played a full 90 minutes for his nation in a 2-0 defeat against Belgium only 10 days before he passed away.

Clubs Pay Tribute to Sarkic

His former clubs have released statements

Sarkic's former club, Birmingham City, also released a statement expressing their sadness at the tragic news. The west Midlands outfit's message read:

"Everyone at Birmingham City is shocked and saddened to learn of the news that our former goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the age of 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all those that knew him."

Premier League club West Ham replied to Milwall's post on X with the message: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Matija Sarkic. Our condolences to everybody at Millwall as well as Matija’s family and friends."

Sarkic also represented Wigan Athletic in a loan spell during the 2017/8 season and The Latics were another of the clubs to pen a statement of condolences to his family: "We join the footballing world in mourning the loss of our former goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic who has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with Matija’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Many other football clubs have paid tribute to the 26-year-old as English football mourns the loss of a talented young goalkeeper.