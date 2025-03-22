Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, looking to beat the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal to secure his signature, according to I News.

Kerkez, who has been labelled as a 'world-class' defender, has quickly developed into one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League. The Hungarian international has been a standout performer in a Bournemouth side who are pushing for European places in England's top flight.

The Reds were always likely to be in the market for a new left-back during the summer transfer window with Andy Robertson reaching the latter stages of his career. Kostas Tsimikas is the next in line at Anfield, but Arne Slot's recruitment team will likely want to bring in an upgrade as they look to build on what they've achieved this season.

Liverpool Closing in on Kerkez Signing

Could cost in the region of £40m

According to a report from I News, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Bournemouth left-back Kerkez. The Reds have been in contact with Kerkez's representatives, while they've also been speaking to the Cherries regarding a potential deal.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City are all keen on the Hungarian defender, who won't be sold for less than £40m. Due to the hefty competition for his signature, Liverpool are hoping to speed up the process and bring him to Anfield before the summer transfer window officially opens.

Milos Kerkez's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 1st Assists 5 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Crosses Per Game 0.8 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 =4th Match rating 6.81 10th

If Liverpool can secure Kerkez ahead of the window opening, that will be a huge statement of intent from the club. Left-back is an area that Slot's side undoubtedly needs reinforcement in, and Kerkez could be one of the strongest options available on the market this summer.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Liverpool Set for 'Really Big' Summer as Exciting Transfer Update Emerges Liverpool are anticipating a busy second summer under Arne Slot and are reportedly targeting up to five signings.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-03-25.