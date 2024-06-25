Highlights Firing Budenholzer negatively impacted team performance and stressed out star player Giannis.

Once one of the most stabile teams in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks have been working overtime these last two seasons in their efforts to win another championship during two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime. This may have led to hasty decisions, such as firing two-time Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer or trading two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday.

Indeed, the ramifications of dismissing Budenholzer are still felt now, with the Bucks removing his original replacement (Adrian Griffin) from his role midway through the season to bring in Doc Rivers. Since his arrival, Rivers' coaching background has helped him generate more confidence in his plan than Griffin did. Yet, with him at the helm, Milwaukee went just 17-19. For comparison, Griffin went 30-13. What's more, the constant change became a source of stress for Antetokounmpo, the same star whose anxiety the front office attempted to calm with the moves they made since the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Now, the Bucks have to try to rectify their past mistakes. However, rather than making another coaching or point guard change, they need to address their specific areas of need.

3 Draft a Backup Guard

KJ Simpson's game bears some similarities to Damian Lillard's

With the No. 23 pick, the Bucks have the chance to add a center who could be Brook Lopez’s replacement. Whether that happens in 2024-25 remains to be seen, though Rivers reportedly wants to move Lopez for a more mobile big man. It’s also worth noting that Lopez is 36 years old and will be on the final year of his contract next season.

With that being said, as the Bucks only have the $5.2 million taxpayers' mid-level exception, their options to replace him in free agency are rather thin.

Yet, Milwaukee also needs a backup point guard. Lillard is no spring chicken, turning 34 before the 2024-25 season. His body now takes longer to recover, it requires more rest for him to perform at peak level. Lastly, it’s more problematic for the Bucks to be without Lillard than Lopez because he’s arguably their best scorer.

The options to replace Lillard in free agency are even worse than they'll find for Lopez though. As a result, the Bucks should draft Lillard’s backup —Colorado point guard KJ Simpson —in the first round. Simpson is a player who Lillard may be familiar with, as Colorado faces his home state Washington Huskies at least twice a season. He’s also a player whose game bears some resemblance to Lillard’s.

Like Lillard, Simpson is on the smaller side at 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, but he’s highly athletic. At the 2024 Draft Combine, the junior recorded a 40.5-inch vertical and finished his lane agility drill in 10.49 seconds, both marks above average. His on-court statistics are also impressive. In 2023-24, he averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on .475-.434-.876 shooting splits. The advanced numbers might be even better, with Simpson tallying a 2.23 assist-to-turnover ratio, .222 win shares per 40 minutes, and a +10.1 box plus-minus.

All that data does is underscore what the film says: Simpson is a rock-solid point guard with first-round talent.

Quick and shifty with a great handle on the ball, Simpson’s aggressive scoring mindset highlights his skill level. He’s a four-level scorer with range out to the logo. He’s instinctive when attacking the paint, showing a knack for crafty drives. As a facilitator, he’s a heads-up passer with great court vision and precision.

When he comes in for Lillard, the Bucks may not miss a beat if his 3-point stroke stays true.

2 Sign a Center in Free Agency

Mo Bamba could be the ideal backup or replacement for Brook Lopez

Now able to turn their attention to their pivots, there are a couple of mobile big men who will be affordable free agents. If the Bucks are looking for a center who can provide what Lopez did while moving around the court better, then Philadelphia 76ers free agent Mo Bamba may be their best option.

Mo Bamba vs. Brook Lopez, By The Numbers Player PPG RPG BPG 3P% Mo Bamba (As Starter) 10.0 7.6 1.6 36.9 Brook Lopez (With Bucks) 13.0 5.2 2.2 35.4

Despite a somewhat unreliable reputation, Bamba is a serious talent. At 7-foot-0 and 231 pounds, he has traditional big man skills such as rebounding and shot-blocking. However, he’s also arguably the best stretch-five available in free agency, knocking down 38.4 percent of his threes over the past three seasons. These skills alone make him a suitable acquisition for Milwaukee. Yet, because he’s also able to guard out in space reasonably well due to his agility and 7-foot-10 wingspan, he may be able to start for the Bucks if Lopez is moved.

As a starter, Bamba has averaged 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game on 36.9 percent from deep. For comparison, Lopez has averaged 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game on 35.4 percent shooting from behind the arc since joining Milwaukee.

1 Trade for a Defensive Stopper

Lu Dort is one of the league's elite perimeter defenders

Frankly, the Bucks’ biggest weakness is their perimeter defense. Lillard hasn’t been counted on to rack up steals for years. Malik Beasley competed defensively but is an offensive specialist. Both players lack the size, agility, and desire to dominate at that end. This might not have been so problematic if Milwaukee’s frontcourt defense wasn’t compromised by age and injury. However, due to Lopez’s lack of foot speed and Khris Middleton’s physical decline, the Bucks no longer have the personnel to excel defensively.

Whether their head coach was Griffin or Rivers, that much was true.

In solving this issue, they could try to move Lopez for a wing with better defense. Middleton could be seen as a potential trade chip too. However, his play during the 2024 NBA Playoffs may have reminded the Bucks why they value him so highly.

In this mock offseason, Milwaukee will move Lopez, sending him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Lu Dort.

Bucks - Thunder Trade Parameters Bucks Receive Lu Dort Thunder Receive Brook Lopez

With the Thunder trading Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, Dort’s future with the organization could be in jeopardy. Caruso and Dort offer many of the same skills at virtually the same size, but Caruso is the more natural off-ball threat. As a result, he could be valued more than Dort. Nonetheless, Dort remains one of the league’s marquee defenders. Capable of guarding 1-3 with ease, he takes plenty of pressure off of Lillard and Middleton in that department. If he can continue to knock down his 3s at the rate he did last season, it’ll be difficult to say who won the trade.

On the other side of the transaction, the Thunder will be sitting pretty after looking for a starting-caliber center this offseason. Yet, the New York Knicks are trying to keep their top free agent target —Isaiah Hartenstein —out of their hands. Therefore, they should find Lopez to be an enticing frontcourt addition.