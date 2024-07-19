Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks are still contenders in the Eastern Conference despite the splashy moves made by Philadelphia and New York.

Improved chemistry between Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo could elevate the Bucks' offense.

The underrated acquisitions of Delon Wright, Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. add depth, shooting and defense to the team in key areas.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George to pair with the newly extended Tyrese Maxey and former MVP Joel Embiid .

The New York Knicks made a blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges and signed Jalen Brunson to one of the most team-friendly deals in the history of the NBA.

Those two moves made the biggest headlines of a busy summer around the league.

But the NBA isn't about winning the offseason, as fun and exciting as it may be.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been perhaps the quietest Eastern Conference contender since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. Even the defending champion Boston Celtics signed Jayson Tatum to the largest contract in league history and brought back Derrick White , ensuring their starting five would be back for another year.

While the Sixers, Knicks and Celtics made splashy moves, the Bucks signed a backup point guard, a backup forward and a guard no team in the league would shell out money for.

Yet they're still bigger threats to Boston than either Philly or New York for three reasons.

1 A Better Damian Lillard

A stronger season from Milwaukee's newest star will make a significant difference

Injury luck is never guaranteed. But there are reasons to believe the Bucks will get more games out of their best players this season.

Damian Lillard , acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason, admitted to Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers that he didn't work out at full strength last summer because of constantly swirling trade rumors.

Excuses or not, Dame was out of shape heading into last season, dealt with personal issues and never gained his footing in Milwaukee.

“I didn’t even realize Dame was traded two or three days before training camp. … We were at dinner, and he said, ‘Coach, I didn’t work out all summer. It’s the first time in my life that I’ve not worked out. I was so scared of getting injured working out. ... This is the worst shape I’ve ever been in.” — Doc Rivers on Damian Lillard

An entire offseason of training for a healthy Lillard should translate to a more in-shape and productive Lillard, one of the most critical things the Bucks can get this offseason.

Damian Lillard Production Dropoff Stat 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 32.2 24.3 APG 7.3 7.0 FG% 46.3 42.4 3P% 37.1 35.4 OffRtg 126 120

It's not signing George or trading for Bridges, but it's acquiring a healthy Dame.

2 Better Lillard-Giannis Chemistry

One of the league's deadliest duos should be more in-sync

Lillard is one of the best offensive point guards in league history. Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, NBA champion and Finals MVP.

Together, the pair should terrorize opposing defenses. But it was foolish to expect it to happen overnight.

“To start the season, I think a lot of people wanted it to just click and happen right away. But I think any time you put two guys together who have always been the decision-maker, always had their hands on the ball for years and years and years, it’s going to take time for us to learn how to play with each other." — Damian Lillard

Not only should the Bucks get a healthy Lillard, but they should get a healthy Dame-Giannis pairing and an entire offseason of improvement under Rivers, who took over head coaching duties partway through last season.

Milwaukee was 5.8 points better with Lillard and Antetokounmpo on the floor together last season, per NBA.com. It was the Bucks' best pairing of any duo that played at least 65 games.

3 Underrated Offseason Moves

The Bucks added necessary pieces, even if they weren't big names

As great as Lillard is offensively, he's just as poor, if not more so, defensively. Especially when you compare him to Milwaukee's previous point guard, Jrue Holiday .

When the Bucks won the 2020-21 championship, they finished the regular season ninth in defensive rating (110.7) and were the No. 1 defense in the postseason (106.8).

With Holiday still at the helm in 2022-23, Milwaukee finished the regular season with a defensive rating of 110.9, which was fourth-best in the league.

Last season with Lillard, the Bucks were 19th.

Enter Delon Wright .

Wright is a journeyman reserve point guard who signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with Milwaukee. Not a headline-grabber.

But the 32-year-old remains solid defensively and will immediately step in as the Bucks' best point-of-attack defender. He would have filled the same role last season, even with noted pest Patrick Beverley around.

Wright's 6-foot-5 frame allows him to poke at balls and create turnovers. He's among the top 60 active players in career steals.

He's also earned the moniker "The King of Deflections."

Then, Milwaukee brought in Taurean Prince, a veteran 3-and-D wing. At 6-foot-6, Prince adds size to the Bucks' defense and is a 37.6 percent career shooter from three.

The Bucks closed out their offseason (for now) by signing Gary Trent Jr. on a one-year minimum deal. The 25-year-old averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in Toronto last season and hit 39.3 percent of his 6.4 three-point attempts per game.

Bucks Free Agent Signings – 2023-24 Stats Player 3P% Catch-and-Shoot 3P% DefRtg Gary Trent Jr. 39.9 43.1 120.6 Taurean Prince 39.6 30.0 117.5 Delon Wright 36.8 44.0 114.1

Together, the trio adds size, defense and three-point shooting around Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee's two stars' improved pick-and-roll partnership should create plenty of catch-and-shoot opportunities.

It's the ideal recipe for the Bucks' role players to have the kind of success they couldn't find last season.

And there's a bonus fourth reason, only there's no way to quantify it: A motivated Antetokounmpo.