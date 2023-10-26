Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks made a risky trade for Damian Lillard, giving up Jrue Holiday, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity they couldn't turn down.

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the entire NBA when they unexpectedly traded for Damian Lillard who all but looked like he would be heading to his preferred destination of the Miami Heat. After giving up defensive prowess Jrue Holiday in the deal, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the Bucks won’t regret doing so as getting the ‘dynamic point-guard’ was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ that they simply could not refuse.

Milwaukee’s new look

Wisconsin’s finest, the Milwaukee Bucks, have undergone a rapid period of roster transformation after their shock trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for seven-time NBA All-Star, Damian Lillard which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As a result of such a blockbuster move which also involved the Phoenix Suns as a third-team facillitator, the Bucks had to give up quite a few of their roster pieces, most notably Jrue Holiday, who had been an instrumental player in their 2021 NBA championship run. Nevertheless, Lillard now teams up with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in pursuit of a title together which has so far eluded the 33-year-old throughout his career.

Acquiring a generational talent wasn’t the only order of business for the Bucks organization, as they were able to re-sign All-Star forward Khris Middleton to a three-year, $102 million deal before he hit free-agency, per Wojnarowski. Furthermore, despite entering free-agency, widely sought after big man Brook Lopez decided to return to the team on a two-year, $48 million deal, with the Bucks managing to keep the majority of their core spine together, with the only difference being Dame coming in for Holiday. As a result, the move was a clear enough indication for Antetokounmpo to commit his future to the organization long-term, opting to sign a three-year, $186 million extension that keeps him under contract in Milwaukee through the 2027-28 season.

Medina – ‘no regret’ to trade for ‘dynamic-point-guard’

Despite having to give up the defense of ‘special player’ Jrue Holiday, Medina thinks that the Bucks had to weigh up their losses, deciding that the possibility of getting Lillard would take them to the next level, with Lillard’s debut in the pre-season showing that there is the potential for the fit with him and Giannis Antetokounmpo to be ‘seamless’.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Yeah, I don't think there's going to be any regret, only because this was a once in a lifetime opportunity with getting Damian Lillard. If it was anyone else they would have surely regretted and they arguably wouldn’t have traded Jrue Holiday because of just how special the player that he is, and I think specifically with the Bucks, they very well know how great of a defender he was, how great of a teammate that he was with not just personalities, but on-court chemistry with Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and Khris Middleton. But I think that they just felt like Damian Lillard is just such a dynamic point-guard, has such great range, has perfect chemistry with Giannis in pick and rolls. And I know seeing their pre-season debut against the Lakers in LA, you could see that, I don't want to say it's going to be seamless, they talked about it's a process, but at least the surface level things of Giannis and Dame, and pecking order and personalities, it is seamless from that respect. So, I think that they view it as it's the tough costs of doing business, and they're going to have their hands full against the Boston Celtics, partly because of Jrue Holiday, but they feel a lot better about their championship chances as well as getting Giannis to secure a long-term extension sometime next season because they got Damian Lillard”.

Combining two individual stand-outs

There is no doubt that last season, both Antetokounmpo and Lillard had stellar individual season's for their respective teams, and with that they were also each in the top five (of those who played more than 50 games) in the league last year for usage rate percentage with the Greek Freak topping the list with 37.3 percent, and Dame not far behind in fifth, with 33.1 percent, respectively, per NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks new superstar duo Damian Lillard Giannis Antetokounmpo Minutes Played 36.3 32.5 Points 25.2 22.6 Assists 6.7 4.7 Rebounds 4.2 9.6 Steals 1.0 1.1 Blocks 0.3 1.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, the Greek Freak was the catalyst for Milwaukee’s success, helping lead the team to a league-best 58-24 record. As per Statmuse, the 7-footer averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists, while he had a 60.5 true shooting percentage. However, missing two games in the first-round of the playoffs due to injury ultimately sealed the team’s fate as they suffered a shock exit at the hands of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, and head coach Mike Budenholzer was dismissed from the organization after five seasons.

For the Portland Trail Blazers, Dame Time arguably had one of his best individual seasons to date, averaging 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game on 46.3 percent field goal shooting, a career-high, and 37.1 percent from the three-point line. Now he is no longer the only star on his new team, questions remain over whether his scoring numbers will dip as a result of having more elite-level scoring options on the team that are available to him. After all, he ranked top-three in the league last year for points scored behind Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic.

Although they lost a large part of their perimeter defense with Jrue Holiday’s departure, the symbiosis between the Bucks’ two new All-Star duo has the potential to be a frightening prospect to the rest of the league, and this partnership already gives Damian Lillard the best chance so far in his career to win the elusive NBA title, which would make his trade request from the team he has given thirteen years of service to, all the more worthwhile.