Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Adrian Griffin after only 43 games, despite their strong record in the Eastern Conference.

It has been announced that Doc Rivers will become the Bucks' next head coach.

The Bucks' defensive struggles could hinder their chances of winning a championship, as they currently have a low defensive rating and have lost defensive depth from last season.

Despite all the offensive firepower in their arsenal, led by All-Star duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, giving the Milwaukee Bucks a 31-13 winning record, the second-best record in the NBA, they have, in turn, struggled so much on the defensive end of the ball, that league insider Mark Medina believes that if it isn’t addressed soon enough, it could put a huge dent in their championship hopes.

Time expired on Adrian Griffin

Head coach axed after 43 games in charge

Eight months was all but enough for the Bucks front office to decide that they didn’t like the direction in which first-time head coach Adrian Griffin was taking the organization, and dismissed him with immediate effect after only 43 games in charge.

During his short tenure in Wisconsin, he led the Bucks to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, winning 31 games, and sitting a mere three games back of their conference rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Shortest coaching stints in NBA history Name Team Season Length of stint Jerry Tarkanian San Antonio Spurs 1992-93 20 games Bob Weiss Seattle Supersonics 2005-06 30 games Adrian Griffin Milwaukee Bucks 2023-24 43 games Rudy Tomjanovich Los Angeles Lakers 2004-05 43 games Gar Heard Washington Wizards 1999-00 44 games

When mulling over all the reasons why the Bucks decided to part ways with Griffin, Bucks general manager Jon Horst outlined his decision, stating that it was out of a matter of ‘urgency’ in being able to maximize the group’s championship window, while noting that the dynamics had ‘changed’ after the acquisition of seven-time All-Star, Lillard, in the summer.

"The dynamics and the things that changed after that, I think created even more of an urgency... These are special opportunities. The talent became even more special. The commitment to the team even more significant… I also would say that we believe that this is a good team right now. And with improvements, we have a chance to be great." – Jon Horst, Bucks general manager

Source: ESPN

In their first game on the court since Griffin’s firing, the Bucks were seen dancing and parading on the court prior to their match-up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and snapped the Cavs’ eight-game win streak in the process with a 126-116 win.

It was announced shortly thereafter that the Bucks had agreed to a deal, in principle, to hire Doc Rivers as their next head coach. Rivers spent last season coaching the Philadelphia 76ers, and, upon his firing from Philadelphia, he reportedly served as an informal consultant to Griffin upon Milwaukee’s request.

Per a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Rivers' deal is worth $40 million through the 2026-27 season.

Competing with the ‘best starting lineup in the NBA

Medina is adamant that if the Bucks are to progress to the NBA Finals as the East’s representative, then they will ‘inevitably’ have to face their main rivals in the Celtics if they are to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in June.

While he notes that Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo-Lillard duo is ‘great’, the insider just feels as though the Celtics have much more depth on offer, and suggests they boast the ‘best starting lineup’ in the Association, with their defense a particular strong-point after they acquired elite perimeter defender Holiday, who had spent the last three seasons with the Bucks.

“Their defense can be a huge dent, because they lost a lot of the players that really gave them that championship armor, and indirectly helped another Eastern Conference team with Jrue Holiday going to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are a much better defensive team, partly because of Holiday, but they also have a lot more depth offensively. Lillard and Antetokounmpo are great, but when you compare that to the Celtics, who have a big three in Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, along with Derrick White and Holiday, they represent the best starting lineup in the NBA.”

Bucks’ defense a ‘cause for concern’

116.7 defensive rating, 20th in NBA

Medina now thinks that unless they can turn things around defensively, Milwaukee are heading towards hitting a road block in their championship aspirations as they go deeper into the playoffs, should they advance out of the first-round. As it stands, though, even with their defensive struggles, the journalist doesn’t expect it to hinder the Bucks’ chances of reaching the post-season.

“When you're looking at the Bucks and their season, they not in danger of missing the playoffs or not being able to make a deep playoff push, but it's inevitable that the road is going to have to go through Boston. It's going to be a tough road ahead for the Bucks now, and them struggling with defense is certainly a cause for concern, and something that could certainly play a major factor on if they can actually win a championship or not.”

While the Bucks' offense is booming this season, where they rank second in the NBA in offensive efficiency with a 120.6 rating, behind the Indiana Pacers (121.0), their defense is nowhere to be seen in the top-10, and instead, currently ranks 20th overall in the league.

This is a significant drop-off from last season, where they ranked fourth overall in defensive efficiency with a 110.9 rating, behind the Cavaliers (109.9), Celtics (110.6) and Memphis Grizzlies (110.7).

Milwaukee Bucks - 2023-24 NBA Defensive Statistics Category Stat League Rank Defensive rating 116.7 20th Defensive rebounds 34.9 2nd Defensive rebound % 72.3 8th Steals 6.5 27th Blocks 5.5 11th Stats as of Jan. 25, 2024

When compared to their defensive output last season, the Bucks, while they still rank second overall in defensive rebounds this season with 34.9, last outing they ranked number one, averaging an improved 37.5 per game.

Furthermore, Milwaukee has suffered a sharp decline in their rebounding percentage, slipping to 8th overall from second overall in 2022-23 where they averaged 74.5 percent.

Currently, they allow their opponents to score, on average, 14.4 points per game on second-chance opportunities, the eighth-most points allowed by a team in the league to date. When comparing that to last year's number, that is an average of one point per game more, with their opponents' 13.4 points scored off of second-chance opportunities ranking 12th overall.

The Bucks have particularly struggled on transition defense, allowing 15.0 points per game on the fast break, ranking them 23rd overall when compared to the rest of the NBA. For context, last season they were a top-10 transition defense, allowing only 13.0 points per game.

Where they have made marginal gains, though, is in their points allowed off of turnovers. During the 2023-24 campaign, they have allowed 15.1 points off turnovers per game, which is the seventh-best mark in the league this season. This figure is up from their 16.5 points last season, which ranked 13th in the league.

Overall, there is no doubt that the Bucks have lost defensive depth since their roster overhaul last season, and with their struggling offense juxtaposing their dominant defense, it may not come as a surprise that Griffin is no longer in charge, in favor of a more defensive-minded coach in Rivers.

Milwaukee will now be hoping that he is the man who can help steer the defense back as close as possible to its former glory, though, with their defensive stronghold, Holiday, now boosting their main rival, that will be a very difficult, virtually drawing on impossible, task to undertake.