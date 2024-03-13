Highlights Adding Patrick Beverley has boosted Milwaukee's defense significantly, with his tenacious style making a difference.

Doc Rivers simplified defensive coverage, utilizing the team's size and athleticism at the rim effectively.

Milwaukee's defense has improved dramatically, leading to a string of wins, and showcasing their potential with a strong offense.

For much of the 2023-24 season, the Milwaukee Bucks have been near the top of the NBA standings and one of the league's most dominant teams. However, they exhibited a glaring weakness that disqualified them from being a top-tier contender for many around the league: their defense was getting destroyed on a nightly basis by every good team they played.

Historically speaking, teams without a top-10 defense rarely win an NBA Championship, regardless of how talented their roster is. The addition of Doc Rivers was expected to fix that, but his arrival immediately resulted in the Bucks skidding in the standings.

The Bucks' collapse drew questions about Rivers' ability to contribute to winning, but their recent resurgence has been met with little praise. After a questionable start to the season with the removal of Adrian Griffin, the Bucks tried to right the ship.

Enter Doc Rivers

The longtime head coach joins his 5th team

When veteran NBA coach Doc Rivers took over for rookie headman Adrian Griffin on January 29th, Milwaukee owned the 19th-best defensive rating in the league at 116.3. Their perimeter defense had taken a massive hit with the loss of Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, and Wesley Matthews.

Their replacements, Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, have had a positive offensive impact. However, they are very poor point-of-attack defenders, allowing opposing ball-handlers to break down the Bucks' defense easily.

This, combined with the aging and injuries of former defensive stud Khris Middleton, and Milwaukee has had no answers for opposing offenses. The Bucks also employ their signature drop coverage, with elite defender Brook Lopez protecting the rim rather than guarding quicker players on the perimeter in pick-and-rolls.

This coverage has been extremely ineffective this year because of the lack of ball pressure the aforementioned guards are able to apply on opposing ball-handlers.

With the Eastern Conference being littered with elite scoring guards/wings such as Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and many others, this issue seemed like a death sentence for Milwaukee's title chances. The Bucks' fatal flaw has been exposed many times throughout this season, whether by Haliburton in the In-Season Tournament, Brunson on Christmas Day, or Tatum and Jaylen Brown in multiple matchups.

Milwaukee's weakness was reflected in the win/loss column before their turnaround, as they were only 15-12 against current playoff teams despite a solid 33-19 overall record. There was much internal and external concern over whether the Bucks could hope to win the East with these shortcomings, leading to Griffin's premature firing.

After a rough 1-5 start to Rivers' tenure, Milwaukee has completely locked in on the defensive side of the ball. The Bucks have been a top 5 defensive team in basketball since February 9th (13 games), a far cry from their porous effort through the first 50 games of the season. This has led to a great stretch of basketball for the Bucks, winning 9 of 13 with impressive victories over Denver, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and the Clippers.

Milwaukee has held opponents to under 100 points in 6 of the 13 games, which is almost unheard of in today's NBA, leading to a net rating of 7.4 points per 100 possessions, good for 4th in the league.

Bucks Defensive Rating Date Range Rating League Rank October 26th-January 29th 116.3 19th January 29th-February 8th 119.8 23rd February 9th-March 11th 107.9 3rd

Patrick Beverley is Spearheading a Defensive Turnaround

Milwaukee has completely turned around their season

The first factor to point to for the Bucks' incredible defense is the trade deadline addition of Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers, whose arrival in Milwaukee directly coincides with the 13-game span that the Bucks have stifled opponents' offenses.

Beverley brings a desperately needed element to the team that they previously lacked: a point-of-attack defender who can stick onto the opposing team's best smaller shot-creator and make life tough on them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since joining the Bucks, Patrick Beverly has the 20th-highest steal percentage in the NBA of players who play at least 15 minutes per game (2.2%).

Beverley isn't the All-NBA caliber of defender he used to be, but he is still as tenacious as ever and is disruptive for offenses, whether that is by playing the passing lanes, bringing physicality to on-ball defense, making hustle plays, or simply keeping the ball in front of him. Just having one of those guys can make a huge difference for a defense, especially one that has back-line defenders the likes of Giannis Antetokuonmpo, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis.

Beverley isn't a perfect player, as he has significant offensive shortcomings and can be ignored on that side of the ball in a playoff series. However, the Bucks have an elite offense regardless of his presence, and he is filling their biggest need tremendously.

Simplifying the Defensive Coverage

Doc Rivers has found a way to maximize his talent

One of Doc Rivers' strengths throughout his 25-year NBA coaching career is his ability to communicate with star players and to get buy-in from everyone on the roster into a team identity. He notably showcased this with his coaching job for the 2007-2012 Boston Celtics with their Big Four.

He has been called upon to do this twice since, with the Lob City LA Clippers and Joel Embiid's 76ers, with varying success, but there is little doubt he possesses the skill to do so. However, after the previous failures, his legacy depends on the job he can do in Milwaukee.

Bucks players have repeatedly lauded Rivers' talent for communicating with the team and making it clear what every player on the roster has to do to fill their role. In doing this, the Bucks have simplified their drop coverage to a form that every defender on the squad can understand and implement, despite the low amount of perimeter defensive talent.

Rivers has identified the strength of Milwaukee's defense and has fully leaned into it: their size and athleticism at the rim. Milwaukee has committed to leaving Brook Lopez solely at the rim against pick-and-roll with their guard defender chasing behind, leading to a lot of contested mid-range jumpers for opposing teams.

Shooting these attempts every time down the floor leads to a very inefficient shot chart for the opponent, allowing Milwaukee's nuclear offense to overcome its defensive limitations. The Bucks have allowed the 4th least points in the paint in this stretch. Additionally, committing to these achievable roles has led to much better defensive efforts from players like Lillard and Beasley, culminating in a great stretch of defensive basketball from the Bucks.

With Milwaukee's potential to be an all-time great offense led by Antetokounmpo and Lillard, they don't need to be the 2004 Detroit Pistons, they just need to be competent.

Their best hope is to execute at the highest level possible offensively and overcome poor defensive showings, but if they can get a respectable effort on that side of the court, the sky is the limit.