Highlights The firing of Adrian Griffin as the Milwaukee Bucks' head coach was a shock, but signs of trouble were already brewing throughout the season.

Griffin's inability to solve the team's defensive issues, coupled with the front office's decision to gut perimeter defense, contributed to his firing.

Despite the Bucks' success on offense, there were concerns about how Damian Lillard was being utilized, but blaming Griffin was unfair.

On Jan. 23, Tuesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-time coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games into his head coaching career. The move came as a bit of a shock since the Bucks, for the most part this season, looked good on paper. They were 30-13 and had the second-best record in the entire NBA. They also boasted the No. 2 offense in the league.

The Bucks have since hired NBA champion coach Doc Rivers as Griffin's replacement. Rivers was in the midst of a coaching hiatus. He transitioned to a broadcasting role at ESPN after getting fired from the Philadelphia 76ers in May 2023 following another disappointing second-round exit in the NBA playoffs. All of a sudden, he is inheriting a championship-caliber roster headlined by arguably the best one-two punch in the NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The NBA is brutal, but it's also a business. It's been said before, and it's going to happen again. Organizations want results, especially when they have lofty championship aspirations, like the Bucks. Unfortunately, the Bucks organization, from the front office to the players themselves, did not like the results they were getting from having a first-time coach like Griffin at the helm.

Griffin's firing came as a shock

Hindsight is 20-20

The first question to ask about Milwaukee's decision to fire Griffin: was this even a shock, though? A little bit, of course. Teams who have the second-best record in the league don't just fire their coaches for nothing. It's a rare occurrence.

The last time it did happen was eight years ago, when the Cleveland Cavaliers fired David Blatt and replaced him with Tyronn Lue despite holding a 30-11 record, the best in the East at the time. The move did lead to a championship later in the year, but there is no way to know whether Blatt could have led the Cavs to the promised land, nonetheless. What's certain is that Cleveland parted ways with Blatt due to "a lack of fit with our personnel and our vision," then-GM David Griffin said, via ESPN.

Looking back throughout the season, though, signs were brewing that the heat in Griffin's seat was getting hotter by the day. And it reached its boiling point earlier this week.

Griffin couldn't solve the Bucks' defensive issues

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in defensive rating this season

It all began early in the campaign when a group of veterans went to Griffin and explained their qualms about their defense following a brutal 130-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors in their fourth game of the season.

Griffin employed a defensive scheme where he had the slow-footed Brook Lopez trap and switch on the perimeter in their pick-and-roll coverage, which pulled the 7-footer away from the basket. Milwaukee used to have Lopez in drop coverage and stay near the basket to be its last line of defense and maximize his strength as a rim protector. Griffin listened and had since reverted to putting Lopez in drop coverage.

Then, after their In-Season Tournament loss to the Indiana Pacers, Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly spoke out about the "lack of organization" down the stretch that cost them the chance to advance to the Finals in Las Vegas. That's also about the time "internal skepticism grew regarding Griffin’s ability to lead."

Milwaukee's defensive issues continued to persist past the IST. They're still among the worst defensive teams in the NBA. While part of that has to do with Griffin, most of it is due to their personnel. Griffin can only do so much with the players he has on deck.

It's not his fault the front office gutted every ounce of perimeter defense in Milwaukee's roster.

Milwaukee Bucks Defense — 2023-24 season Category Stat League Rank Defensive Rating 116.7 20th Opponents' Points Per Game 120.4 25th Opponents' Fastbreak Points 15.0 24th Opponents' Points in the Paint 54.0 25th

Letting go of Jrue Holiday was necessary to land Lillard. But they also parted ways with Grayson Allen, a feisty and tough guard who started during the majority of his time in Milwaukee. They also let go of Jevon Carter, an underrated defensive point guard who gave them energy and hustle off the bench, as well as Wesley Matthews, who, despite being 37 years old, could still carry himself on the defensive end.

The Bucks were still not pleased with Griffin's offense

No. 2 in the league in offense (124.6 PPG)

As terrific as they were on offense, based on the numbers, the Bucks were still not satisfied with how they ran their offense. In particular, it seemed like there were qualms about how Lillard was being used. Part of The Athletic's report mentioned how Lillard "spent much of this season struggling with the way the Bucks function on the offensive end."

The report added that "there was an inevitable pressure on Griffin from the organization to make the most of Lillard’s talent that validates the choice to part ways with Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and three first-round picks to land him."

While it's valid to address the concerns of one of their franchise stars in terms of how he wants to be used, it's unfair for the Bucks to put the blame on Griffin. They were doing more than fine on that end of the floor. They're one of the top offenses in the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks – 2023-24 Offense Stats Category Stat League Rank Offensive rating 120.7 2nd Points per game 124.6 2nd Field Goal % 49.9 3rd Effective Field Goal% 57.8 3rd Pace 102.5 4th

Antetokounmpo is also in the midst of the most efficient offensive campaign of his career. He is averaging 31.3 points on 60.5 percent shooting, a career-best for two-time MVP.

Griffin deserved to see the season through

Led the Bucks to the second-best record in the NBA

Regardless of how bad Milwaukee's fall-off defensively has been, or how Lillard wasn't utilized properly in his offensive schemes, Griffin deserved to get a full season as head coach.

The Bucks can point out all they want about their drop-off from being the fourth-best defense in the NBA last year, to now just in the bottom 10 this season. Lillard can pitch his displeasure about how his usage rate has dropped five percentage points from a season ago, now that he's playing with a generational superstar like Antetokounmpo.

But looking at the bigger picture, Griffin deserved better. The Bucks hired him knowing fully well that he is a first-year head coach and that they still intend to compete for championships with Antetokounmpo at the helm.

As mentioned, inheriting a championship-caliber team with the loftiest of expectations already comes with an insane amount of pressure. Surely, Rivers will feel that, too. Imagine what the rookie Griffin felt as that pressure surmounted throughout the season.

Griffin worked his tail off for 15 years to finally get a head coaching job in the NBA. All it took was three months for the Bucks to take that away.