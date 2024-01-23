This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Adrian Griffin after only 43 games.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty will be the interim coach while they search for a replacement, but he will not take over for the entire season.

The Bucks are looking to hire an experienced veteran head coach, with Doc Rivers being considered a top candidate.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the hunt for a new head coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks have fired first-time head coach Adrian Griffin after only 43 games. The journalist also added that assistant coach Joe Prunty will take the reins as interim coach until they find a replacement, although he isn't expected to take over for the remainder of the season.

"The Bucks are planning to quickly pursue a small pool of accomplished and available veteran head coaches -- with Doc Rivers near the top of the list, sources tell ESPN."

Thus far, the Bucks have enjoyed a rather solid start to the season, posting 30 wins and 13 losses. While they have continued to be an offensive powerhouse thanks to key players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, they have not been great on defense, ranking 22nd in the league in defensive rating (116.8) and 25th in points allowed (120.50).

The Bucks have yet to announce the reason for Griffin's dismissal.

With Griffin having only coached 43 games in his first season with the Bucks, he became the third-fastest head coach to get fired, behind Jerry Tarkanian of the San Antonio Spurs in 1992 and Bob Weiss of the Seattle SuperSonics in 2006. Rudy Tomjanovich also coached only 43 games in the 2004-25 season but resigned after 43 games due to mental and physical exhaustion.

Players and assistant coaches lost faith in Griffin

Antetokoumpo reportedly did not mesh well with the head coach

Although it isn't immediately clear why the Bucks moved on from Griffin, there have been rumors about how he meshed with his team. Chris Mannix reported that Bucks' players had begun to lose faith in Griffin.

"There have been steady rumblings for weeks in NBA circles that several Bucks veterans, including Giannis, had lost faith in Griffin. What appeared to be smart hire last spring just never worked out."

It may be just a rumor, but there is a precedent for members of the Bucks' staff not fully buying into Griffin's vision for the team. In October, Terry Stotts, who had previously coached the Portland Trail Blazers, stepped down from his role as assistant coach with the Bucks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there had been some separation between the two coaches, made clear during practice. In his report, he detailed a moment in the team's shootaround where Griffin called for a huddle with the coaches, while the players worked on some shooting drills. Stotts reportedly ignored Griffin's call for a coaches-only meeting and walked toward the players to focus on the offense.

As he spoke to Lillard and Antetokounmpo, Griffin attempted to call over Stotts again, leading to the latter asking for some time with the players. As a result, Griffin yelled to Stotts to join his coaches' huddle.

The Bucks never confirmed the reason for Stotts' departure, but Charania's report details that the players were caught off-guard by the last-minute coaching change.