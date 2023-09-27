Highlights Despite speculation about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future, it is unlikely that the Milwaukee Bucks would trade away their star player due to the difficulty of receiving a fair trade package in return.

Antetokounmpo's comments about not signing an extension until he assesses the team dynamics should be taken seriously, but it is more a message of not taking him for granted rather than indicating a desire to leave the franchise.

The Bucks still have a championship-contending roster with Antetokounmpo, but they need to address their shortcomings and stay aggressive to keep him happy and commit his long-term future to the team.

Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo’s public admission that he would be willing to consider leaving the Milwaukee Bucks in favor of chasing more NBA championships in the future, speculation is beginning to grow over whether the Bucks could even contemplate trading him. However, with two years still left on his contract, NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t feel that either party will decide that it would be in either of their best interests to go their separate ways.

Rumors are beginning to swirl in the NBA over whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will recommit his future long-term to the Milwaukee Bucks, or whether he could suit up in a different uniform for what would be the first time in his career.

According to ESPN, the two-time MVP became extension eligible with the Bucks last week despite still having two years remaining on his current five-year, $228 million supermax contract, and a player option for a third year.

However, in an interview with The New York Times' Tania Ganguli, the 28-year-old said he wouldn’t be signing an extension with the team until he had figured out the “dynamics” after Adrian Griffin was appointed as the new head coach following Mike Budenholzer’s firing after an early first-round playoff exit as the No. 1 overall seed. The Greek Freak also alluded to ensuring that his teammates are “on the same page” as him in terms of the sacrifices they would be willing to make in order to win titles together, and if he feels that the level of commitment is not mutual, then he would forgo signing the extension.

Regardless of his comments, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst isn’t convinced that the NBA champion will remain in Wisconsin, predicting that the next time he signs a contract, it will be with another team who are likely to be in a bigger market. Speaking on the episode of NBA Today, he noted that although the Bucks will likely be a top-three team next season, barring any significant injuries, the league is not “designed to support one team contenting at the highest level” for so long.

With an aging roster, and no first-round picks to trade until 2028, the Bucks may be in trouble if they need to find a way to keep their superstar happy enough to commit his long-term future to the franchise.

Would the Bucks consider trading Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Medina cannot see a situation transpiring whereby the Bucks organization decide that it is in their best interests to trade away their ‘generational’ talent, as the reality is that they would never be able to receive a fair trade package in return. As a result, if he were to leave, he feels that the team would be in ‘big trouble’, likely losing their status as championship contenders. However, the journalist also cannot envision any situation where Giannis leaves the franchise full stop, amid the reports that he may choose not to sign the contract extension he is currently eligible for.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:

“I think if the Bucks ever decided to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, they would be in big trouble. I mean, even when accounting for the fact that if they are going to trade him, they would expect a sizable investment in return in the form of maybe another star player or a handful of really good rotation players, draft picks, etc. But that's just not a fair trade, because Giannis is a generational talent. But I think in fairness, I don't see the Bucks ever trading Giannis, I also don't see him leaving the Bucks. I think that while the team should certainly take Giannis’ messages seriously, I think it's more of a message about ‘take advantage of this opportunity of having me, don't take me for granted’. The reality is he's still under contract for multiple years, and I know that because of the new CBA where you're eligible for extensions years before your contract is over that that creates an urgency for both sides. But I think because he's under contract, they have the opportunity to correct their shortcomings from last season.”

When asked whether the Bucks are still viewed as championship contenders, Medina said…

“I think in fairness, they have the recipe. They have a healthier Giannis. They have most of their championship core back. They have a new head coach that Giannis signed off on in Adrian Griffin, and so I certainly see the Bucks back in the championship contending mix. Now I don't see the Bucks as the prohibitive favourite. I think when you're looking at the landscape with the NBA this season, there are a handful of teams that have a chance: the Bucks, the Boston Celtics, the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers. But all you really need in today's NBA is a chance, and there is a recipe for the Milwaukee to seriously contend, so while they should take these concerns seriously, they should also look at as an opportunity that they have Giannis still on their team, they have a good roster, and they just have to stay aggressive and not take it for granted. I think if they do that Giannis will wind up sign that extension and staying with them.”

Could Antetokounmpo actually leave the Bucks?

Coming off the back of a season in which he finished third in the MVP voting, it is hard to imagine that Milwaukee would actively shop the seven-time All-Star, at least not anytime soon anyway.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA Career Statistics (2014-Present) Minutes Played 32.5 Points 22.6 Assists 4.7 Rebounds 9.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

According to Statmuse, the 7’0” forward averaged a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists on a true shooting percentage of 60.5%, despite playing his lowest amount of minutes in three years (32.1 minutes per game). Furthermore, per ESPN, since the 2018–19 season the Bucks have won 271 games which leads the league in games won in that span. However, how long they can keep that record up remains uncertain.

With a Bucks core group that includes Khris Middleton (32), Jrue Holiday (33), and Brook Lopez (35) not getting any younger, there are questions over whether they have enough to continue to compete at the level it takes to remain at the top of the Eastern Conference standings over the next couple of seasons. This level of uncertainty doesn’t exactly bode well for the team who have essentially been given an ultimatum by their franchise cornerstone, casting even more doubt over his future in Milwaukee.

Even if the Bucks were to win it all in 2024, Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells argues that it may not be enough of a justification to prevent the Greek Freak from leaving further down the line, citing that his possible concerns over their aging core would still be a key factor in his thought-process, and will perhaps be even more prevalent in a year’s time.

Nevertheless, for as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a member of the organization, the Milwaukee Bucks will always be considered as championship contenders. This is simply because he is a bona fide superstar who has the proven ability to single-handedly lead his team deep into the playoffs without having to form a super-team around him, a rare feat in today's modern NBA. Without him on the team, though, the Bucks’ future would look very bleak indeed, and so they should be doing everything in their power to keep him in the Cream City.