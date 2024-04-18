Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo's playoff record falls short compared to Hall-of-Fame power forwards.

The Milwaukee Bucks' consistent playoff failures raise questions about Antetokounmpo's legacy and ranking.

Antetokounmpo's injury and tough playoff matchups could jeopardize Bucks' postseason success.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has long established himself as not only one of the more dominant forces in the league but one of the dominant forces in league history.

Not much needs to be said about his background; a Greek-Nigerian player, Antetokounmpo was selected fifteenth overall by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft. But the payoff wasn't as instant as one would think with generational talent.

Although Antetokounmpo contributed and earned a starting role within his first two seasons, it wouldn't be until his third season when he averaged just less than 17 points a game that Antetokounmpo showed his true potential. That was in 2016. It also happens to be the last time the Bucks missed the playoffs with Antetokounmpo as the face of their franchise.

Things seemed quite promising for the start of Antetokounmpo's career. Throw in a title after the 2021 season as well as two MVPs and Defensive Player of the Year Award and there wasn't really any question about Antetokounmpo's legacy.

But a closer look at the playoff success of the Bucks raises questions. Outside the Bucks' recent title run, has Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee been a disappointment regarding titles? And if not, what impact will another early playoff exit have on Antetokounmpo's career?

Different from the Rest

Giannis's resume falls short when compared to some of the greats

For years, questions about the Eastern Conference's legitimacy were raised. If LeBron James could dominate it at will en route to eight consecutive Finals appearances, then it lacks in difficulty. If that were the case, then similar runs should be had, correct?

But with Antetokounmpo, that has not been the case. Outside the Bucks' one title run, the Bucks have made the Eastern Conference finals once since 2016. That is twice in the last seven years.

Not only have the Bucks failed to live up to expectations in the postseason but they also have been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round far more often than a team of its caliber should. Since the Bucks missed the playoffs in 2016, they have lost in the first round three times. That number jumps to four when every playoff appearance during Antetokounmpo's career is assessed. That is four out of the eight times Antetokounmpo has gone to the playoffs when his team suffered a first-round exit.

Giannis's Playoff Stats Year Playoff PPG Round Reached 2023 23.3 First Round 2022 31.7 Semifinals 2021 30.2 Won Finals 2020 26.7 Semifinals 2019 25.5 Conference Finals 2018 25.7 First Round 2017 24.8 First Round

Compared to other Hall-of-Fame power forwards, Antetokounmpo's playoff record sits in the middle of the pack. Kevin Garnett lost in the first round of the playoffs on his first seven trips. It wasn't until Garnett joined the Boston Celtics that his fortunes in the playoffs changed.

At the other end of the spectrum lie the forwards who found playoff success early. San Antonio Spurs legend, Tim Duncan, won a title his first year in the league. Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76er Hall-of-Famer, Charles Barkley, advanced past the first round in his first two playoff appearances. Yes, it was Julius Erving's team. But Barkley proved his franchise potential by posting a 15-point, 11-rebound average as a reserve.

A Tough Road Ahead

Multiple tough matchups await the Bucks

As a player mentioned in the names above, Antetokounmpo has earned his right to be among the greats. But for a player who was once mentioned as a candidate for greatest power forward all-time, his post-season resume is not as impressive as some of the other greats. Sure, Antetokounmpo will finish in the top-five at his position. But continuous playoff failures could cause one to rank him lower than he deserves.

Antetokounmpo will have a chance to exorcise those playoff demons as his team will face one of the more explosive offensive teams in the league the Indiana Pacers. And with the Bucks being ranked 19th in defensive rating, the first-round matchup should be intriguing.

Bucks' Defensive Stats Stat Defensive Ranking SPG OPP PTS in Paint BPG Amount 115.0 6.8 51.0 5.0 League Rank 19 26 19 15

And while one would assume the Bucks are ready for their revenge tour, it may not be as easy as they think. After suffering what appeared to be a serious foot injury, Antetokounmpo exited the Bucks' win against the Boston Celtics on April 9th with a calf injury. Less severe, but it will still require Antetokounmpo to miss the beginning of the series.

And with Antetokounmpo being the defensive centerpiece on an already struggling defensive team, the path to victory while he is out is a narrow one.

And if the Bucks can find a way to advance past the first round, potential matchups against teams that are much tougher than the Pacers await. The Celtics and 76ers all present matchups that could cause issues for head coach Doc Rivers and the Bucks. Both teams can score at will from all areas of the floor. Both teams will put pressure on Antetokounmpo to defend far from the basket.

Antetokounmpo has already done enough to earn a Hall of Fame nomination once he retires. The question is, where does he rank among the great power forwards? And with another early playoff exit, he may find himself ranked lower than one would think.