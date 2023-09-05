Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks is uncertain, leading to speculation about potential suitors like the L.A. Lakers and New York Knicks.

Milwaukee Bucks franchise star, Giannis Antetokounmpo is eligible for a contract extension in the coming months, but there is growing speculation over whether he will sign a deal or not. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, the L.A. Lakers and New York Knicks could well be in contention to land the star should he forgo signing the extension, but he still expects the Greek star to stay with the Bucks for the foreseeable.

The Milwaukee Bucks franchise have undergone a period of transition in the off-season after relieving former head coach Mike Budenholzer of his duties, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, hiring former Toronto Raptors assistant, Adrian Griffin as his replacement.

The Bucks had gone into the 2023 playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing with a winning record of 58-24, but faced an early first-round exit to the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat, where they lost in five games.

Free-agency saw one half of Milwaukee’s dynamic all-star duo, Khris Middleton, decline his $40 million player option for 2023-24, sending Bucks fans into a frenzy over whether they would ever see him suit up in the green and cream again.

However, there was no need for fans of the deer to fear, as a week later it was announced that the three-time NBA All-Star would be returning to the team on a three-year, $102 million contract, per ESPN.

Another key move for the Wisconsin-based outfit was retaining Brook Lopez on a two-year, $48 million deal, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, after fending off strong interest from the Houston Rockets, as well as reported interest from the L.A. Lakers.

Despite retaining its core, as well as the addition of Malik Beasley, these moves may not be enough for franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo to commit himself to the team for the long-haul.

According to the New York Times’ Tania Ganguli, the 28-year-old will take his time before deciding whether to extend with the team he has spent his decade in the NBA with, admitting he wants to see how the dynamics are under new head coach, Griffin. The Greek Freak further went on to admit that if he doesn’t feel that "everybody is on the same page" in their pursuit for championships every season, then he’s "not signing".

Should Giannis decide that the team’s vision no longer aligns with his own, then he may choose to go elsewhere, with the possibility of moving to a larger market not entirely ruled out. According to renowned NBA insider Marc Stein, the New York Knicks and L.A. Lakers have both already been reported as parties interested in acquiring the seven-time All-Star’s services.

However, the Greek native is not set to enter free-agency until 2025, so for now at least, he remains the heart and soul of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Does Mark Medina think Giannis will sign an extension with the Bucks?

Medina believes that the Bucks needn’t worry too much about Giannis’ upcoming extension talks as he is only entering the mid-way point of his current contract and isn’t expected to leave Wisconsin any time soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Considering that Giannis will enter year three of his five-year contract, don’t expect that his future is imminently uncertain.”

“He told The New York Times that he will have a wait-and-see approach with the Bucks’ championship hopes before committing an extension. The Knicks and Lakers may keep themselves financially flexibility in future seasons. But for now, Giannis will stay in a Bucks uniform.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Changing the fortune of Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks have cemented themselves as genuine championship contenders coming out of the Eastern Conference over recent seasons, largely due to the play of their franchise star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA Career Statistics (2014-Present) Minutes Played 32.5 Points 22.6 Assists 4.7 Rebounds 9.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Since his arrival in the NBA after being selected No. 15 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, the fortune of the Bucks has been completely transformed.

According to Champs or Chumps, in the 10 seasons prior to drafting Antetokounmpo the Bucks missed out on the playoffs on six occasions, but since 2013, they have missed out on the post-season on only two occasions with one of those being his rookie year.

In the 2020-21 seaon, the 7’0” forward carried his team to their second NBA championship in franchise history, and their first since 1971, while also winning the 2021 NBA Finals MVP award.

Furthermore, the Greek Freak has been in the conversation for the MVP Award for a number of seasons following his two victories in 2019 and 2020, as well as being in the top three in the subsequent seasons following his back-to-back victories in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23, respectively.

As per StatMuse, last season the 28-year-old averaged 31 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point line in 32.1 minutes of action per game. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 63 games for the Wisconsin outfit.

In order for the Bucks to remain championship contenders, it is vital that they keep hold of the Greek national, or they could face a lengthy rebuilding process that puts them out of contention for making the playoffs altogether.

For now at least, though, the Bucks should be exhausting all options to ensure that the roster that is built around Antetokounmpo remains at championship-level, or they risk losing the star to a larger market such as the New York Knicks or the L.A. Lakers.

Nevertheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still contracted with the team through 2025, with a player option for the 2025-26 season, so Bucks fans need not fear… yet.