Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks are favored in Game 2 despite the Pacers' previous victories.

The Indiana Pacers struggled in Game 1 against Milwaukee, showing a lackluster performance.

The betting trends suggest the Pacers may cover a small spread, and the game is likely to go over the expected points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoffs are in full swing and the action continues this week as we head into the second game of each first-round series. One of the games on tap from today’s slate features the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Indiana Pacers.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 2 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 2 Info When Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time 8:30 PM ET Where Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, WI TV NBA TV and BSIN

Bucks vs Pacers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Milwaukee is the slight favorite in Game 2

The Indiana Pacers concluded the regular season with seven victories across their last 10 games. Not only that, but they had defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in four of the five regular-season meetings between these two ball clubs.

However, that trend changed dramatically in the series opener as the Pacers got off to a sluggish start. They were outscored to the tune of 69-42 in the first half. While they did show some life in the third quarter -- outscoring Milwaukee 29-14 -- the damage had been done as the Bucks rolled to a 109-94 victory.

Indiana had just two of its starters reach double figures. Pascal Siakam paced the team's offense with 36 on 15-for-25 shooting from the field. He also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Myles Turner turned in a solid performance with 17 points and eight rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton finished with nine points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He offered this assessment of the team's performance.

“It's easy to just say we missed shots, and now we're nervous or whatever. Whatever you are all going to run with, it doesn't matter. I just feel like we missed shots, at the end of the day. The ball wasn't hopping. And they made shots in the first half and that kind of dug us a hole.”-Tyrese Haliburton

This is the Pacers' first playoff appearance since 2020, and they have not advanced beyond the first round of the postseason since 2014. Unless the league's top-scoring team can rediscover its form, it will find itself in a 0-2 deficit heading back home.

On the other side of this matchup, the Bucks concluded the season with seven losses in their final 10 games, which bumped them to the No. 3 spot. But despite dropping four of five to their division rivals during the regular season, the Bucks came out with a sense of urgency from the opening tip, outscoring their opponent by 27 points in the first half.

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 35 points (all in the first half) on 11-for-24 shooting from the floor and a 6-for-11 effort from long range. He also recorded six rebounds and three assists.

Despite his much-needed outburst for a Bucks team that is missing its top scorer, the veteran point guard understands that the scoring load cannot fall on his shoulders alone.

“I don’t think that it’s all on me, but I know that I’ve got to be a little bit more aggressive, and I’ve got to step forward a little bit more assertively. In the playoffs ... it’s about setting a tone. We’re going to see this team a lot of times, and you want to establish yourself, especially on your home floor. That was just my mentality, to come out and try to set the tone.”- Damian Lillard

Milwaukee held the highest-scoring team in the league to 94 points. Furthermore, Indiana shot just 39.6 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from 3-point range. This was a superb effort by a Bucks team that finished 19th in defensive efficiency during the regular season.

Now that we have set the table for this Game 2 showdown, let’s look at the betting trends for both sides.

The Picks

The Spread

Milwaukee opened as a two-point favorite. At the time of this writing, the line has moved to one point for the home team (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 4-2 ATS in their last six matchups against Milwaukee.

In its last six games against Central Division opponents, Indiana is 1-5 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 outings.

Milwaukee is 4-12 ATS in their last 16 April games.

In their last eight Tuesday games, the Bucks are just 2-6 against the spread.

The Bucks are 29-37-1 against the spread when they are favored to win by 1 point or more this season. Conversely, the Pacers are 22-14-1 ATS when they have been the underdog of at least one point. Given these trends, going with the Pacers to cover a small spread is a good bet.

Prediction: Indiana Pacers (+1)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 227 points (per Pre-Game.com). However, according to DraftKings, the line has moved to 223.5 points. Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Pacers' last six contests.

five times in the Pacers' last six contests. In Indiana's last five matchups against Eastern Conference opponents, the OVER total cashed in four times.

total cashed in four times. The OVER total is 17-3 in the Pacers' last 20 games they have played in April.

total is 17-3 in the Pacers' last 20 games they have played in April. In the Bucks' last 11 matchups against Indiana, the OVER total prevailed eight times.

total prevailed eight times. Indiana and Milwaukee have averaged a combined 242.3 points per contest, which is 18.8 points higher than the projected points total for this game (223.5).

The opponents of these two teams have averaged 236.6 points per contest, which is 13.1 points higher than the projected total for this matchup.

Prediction: OVER 223.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Although he had a somewhat quiet outing in Game 1, the key player to watch for the Pacers is Tyrese Haliburton. He currently has +105 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

In six games against the Bucks this season, Haliburton has averaged 24.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 9.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In his lone road contest, Haliburton is averaging 9.0 points per game.

points per game. Haliburton has played against Eastern Conference teams 48 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 21.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 18 matchups against Central Division opponents, the Pacers guard is averaging 20.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Haliburton has averaged 17.5 points and 9.1 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 points

Following his 35-point outburst in the series opener, Damian Lillard is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -112 odds of scoring more than 29.5 points and -108 odds of finishing with less than 29.5 points.

Do Lillard's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

In five games against the Pacers this season (including the postseason), Lillard has averaged 23.2 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 35 points per outing.

points per outing. In his only home contest, the veteran point guard is averaging 35 points per game.

points per game. Lillard has played against Eastern Conference teams 49 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 24.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 matchups against Central Division opponents, he is averaging 23.7 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Lillard has averaged 23.9 points and 6.3 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Damian Lillard OVER 29.5 points

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Pacers (+1) OddShark

Indiana Pacers (+1) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 223.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 223.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 points

Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Damian Lillard OVER 29.5 points