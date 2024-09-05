Key Takeaways The Bucks' lack of playoff success is leading to rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially requesting a trade.

The 2024-25 NBA season is shaping up to be a critical one for the Milwaukee Bucks .

The team has won one playoff series since winning the 2021 title, the franchise's first in half a century. The Bucks have bowed out of the postseason in the first round each of the last two years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured for almost the entirety of both series; he played three games in a loss to the Miami Heat in 2021-22 and missed all of last season's first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers .

Perhaps the franchise is also getting antsy about its lack of playoff success. Despite Antetokounmpo's injury and Jimmy Butler going on another magical run two postseasons ago, General Manager Jon Horst decided to blow things up, trading Jrue Holiday and bringing in Damian Lillard while also firing Head Coach Mike Budenholzer.

Holiday just won another championship, this time with the Boston Celtics . Like Antetokounmpo, Lillard struggled with injuries during the Pacers' series, appearing in only four of the six games.

In hindsight, perhaps dealing Holiday and firing Budenholzer was an overreaction.

While there have been no concrete rumors, Antetokounmpo's name is beginning to appear in more and more trade scenarios as the league wonders if he'll ask out of Milwaukee if the playoff failures continue.

The Bucks made a trio of under-the-radar value signings in free agency this summer, grabbing Gary Trent Jr. for one year and just $2.6 million. They also signed veteran guard Delon Wright and forward Taurean Prince .

How much will those signings help Milwaukee? Is there enough quality depth around Antetokounmpo and Lillard?

Here's an exercise predicting the starting lineup, bench unit and clutch-time five for the Bucks in 2024-25.

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Trent should slide right into the starting lineup and take the spot of Malik Beasley, who joined the Detroit Pistons this summer.

Beasley was a regular starter for coach Adrian Griffin last season before he was fired and Doc Rivers took over. Despite his status as one of the NBA's best three-point shooters, his minutes drastically decreased once Rivers was put in charge.

Trent is a more complete player and should be a better fit alongside the Bucks' other starters. He's no slouch as an outside shooter himself — he shot 39.3 percent from deep last year on 6.4 attempts per game with the Toronto Raptors — but is a much better and more versatile defender than Beasley.

At 6-foot-5 and a strong 215 pounds, the 25-year-old can hold his own against guards and wings and is adept at causing deflections. He's averaged 1.5 steals over the past three seasons.

At 35 years old and in the final year of his contract, Lopez is the most likely trade candidate if Milwaukee wants to make a move at any point this year.

He's become one of the best defensive big men in the league, but he struggles in any scheme other than drop coverage. If the Bucks want to fill a need in another spot, Lopez should be a valuable trade asset as a solid two-way big man on an expiring deal.

Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Middleton will start every game when they're healthy.

Milwaukee Bucks Projected Starting Lineup – 2024-25 Position Player Damian Lillard PG Gary Trent Jr. SG Khris Middleton SF Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Brook Lopez C

Milwaukee Bucks Bench Lineup

Delon Wright, Pat Connaughton, Marjon Beauchamp, Taurean Prince, Bobby Portis

Like Lopez, Portis has been involved in trade rumors, but only because his contract is just the right amount to make most potential deals work financially. He's one of the best sixth men in the NBA, though, and has found a home in Milwaukee. The team would prefer he stay put.

Wright is an ideal backup to Lillard as a 6-foot-5, long, active defender who takes care of the ball and can efficiently run an offense. He's not a high-usage player, either, meaning the Bucks' offensive stars can still cook when he's on the floor.

Prince was another shrewd acquisition. The eight-year veteran is 6-foot-6 but can play up a position if needed, which will come in handy with Portis on the floor or, even more critically, Antetokounmpo on the floor. He can defend and do the dirty work while also creating space — he shot 39.6 percent from three on 4.6 attempts with the L.A. Lakers last season.

Connaughton was a major part of the 2021 title run, but his play has dropped off the past few seasons. Beauchamp has shown promise as a 3-and-D wing but has not been consistent. Andre Jackson Jr. and AJ Green are other candidates to fill those spots.

Realistically, though, one of Lillard or Antetokounmpo will be on the floor at all times (with Middleton if he's healthy), so Wright, Prince and Portis may be the only players out of this group who see legitimate playing time.

Milwaukee Bucks Projected Bench Lineup – 2024-25 Position Player Delon Wright PG Pat Connaughton SG MarJon Beauchamp SF Taurean Prince PF Bobby Portis C

Milwaukee Bucks Clutch Lineup

Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo

There's more than a decent chance Rivers will close games with Antetokounmpo at center. Who plays the other forward spot could be up for debate.

Portis has the edge here, but there's an argument to be made for Prince.

During the 2021 playoffs, Milwaukee's best lineup featured P.J. Tucker at the four and Antetokounmpo at the five. Prince isn't a like-for-like comparison with Tucker, but he's similar in that he's a stout, high-effort veteran defender. He's also a much better offensive player.

If Portis were to replace Lopez, though, he would give the Bucks a true two-big lineup but with more speed and athleticism. Antetokounmpo is more than capable of protecting the rim in spurts; having him play alongside Lopez in the front court allows him to roam, create double teams and fly in to swat the shots Lopez is too slow-footed to reach.

Milwaukee Bucks Clutch Lineup – 2024-25 Position Player Damian Lillard PG Gary Trent Jr. SG Khris Middleton SF Bobby Portis PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C

If they stay healthy, the Bucks are among the best teams in the NBA. That's been an issue the last few seasons, though, so that bench lineup and the rest of Milwaukee's reserves will need to play a significant role if Antetokounmpo wins another title (and remains in The Cream City).