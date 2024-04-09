Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks have faced defensive struggles all season, and it has led to a brutal recent string of losses.

It has become apparent that the Milwaukee Bucks have not played up to the caliber that they were expected to this season. Despite featuring a winning record good enough for second in the Eastern Conference, the same flair that the team featured in previous years, which culminated in 2021 with the winning of their first NBA title in a half-century, is lacking.

Their last two weeks of play have become a microcosm of the problems plaguing the Bucks. The problems are not on the surface, as they are still anchored by the offensive superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the same core that won it all three years ago. But the dynamic of the team has shifted quite a bit since that point.

Impact of Jrue Holiday’s Absence on Bucks

Departure of Holiday left a defensive hole for the Bucks

Jrue Holiday provided the solid defense necessary for the Bucks to become a superpower, but was traded last offseason as part of the deal to acquire Damian Lillard. To be fair, when a team finds themselves in prime position to acquire a player of Lillard's skillset, the logical move is to go for it. But the absence of Holiday left a glaring hole in the Bucks’ defense.

NBA analyst Monica McNutt discussed that topic previously on the Good Word With Goodwill podcast, featuring Vincent Goodwill.

“It's Jrue Holiday. I just think that moving on from him changed this roster in ways that they could not have foreseen or anticipated. I [had] no issue with Adrian Griffin…But bringing in a first-year head coach to a situation that's win now, eh, don't know if I love that from the jump.” —Monica McNutt

With Holiday gone, the team could not keep up the solid defense they once possessed, and that facet of their game became the primary issue. Despite possessing a solid record of 30-14, marked by the team’s elite offensive created by the deadly Giannis-Lillard pairing, the Bucks fired coach Adrian Griffin for failing to come up with a sufficient defensive plan.

New Coach, Same Problems

Doc Rivers was brought in to correct the defensive problems, but has not

Enter Doc Rivers. He was brought on to replace Griffin on January 23, 2024, and the move has hardly worked out. The team immediately went 5-8 in Rivers’ first 13 games, and picked it up a bit after, but overall, they have been 17-17 during Rivers’ tenure.

In particular, the last two weeks have been underwhelming for the Bucks, to put it lightly. They have lost six of their last seven games during a critical stretch where their lead for second place in the Eastern Conference has slipped. They currently find themselves still in possession of that seed, but are only one game ahead of the Orlando Magic.

In their last seven games, in which they have gone 1-6, the Bucks are averaging 12.6 turnovers per game, and are only scoring 111.4 points per game while allowing 116.4 points per game. Their shooting has been subpar, averaging as a collective unit only 44.7 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from the three-point range.

Milwaukee Bucks - Last 7 Games Stats Category Milwaukee Bucks Opponents PPG 111.4 116.4 PA 116.4 111.4 TOV% 12.6 10.4 FG% 44.7 45.5 3PT% 31.5 33.8

Age could be another factor of the Bucks’ season not being as strong as previous years. In the latest episode of “Good Word With Goodwill,” a podcast hosted by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, ESPN analyst Monica McNutt attributed the Bucks’ struggles to Jrue Holiday’s absence, as mentioned earlier, but also the fact that the team is generally older in age, while the rest of the league is younger.

“You pull up in a locker room with NBA all stars and all-NBA players, they're not playing with you. All right, so you move on. My thing with the Bucks has been it takes time. Giannis not young. Lopez not young. Dame not young. And the league, meanwhile, is getting younger.” —Monica McNutt on the Bucks’ age problem

Granted, the Milwaukee Bucks are still an extremely powerful team. Given the sheer star power, chemistry, playoff dynamic, and championship pedigree automatically makes them so, at least on paper.

But games are not won on paper, and this recent losing skid the Bucks have found themselves in could be a representation of their larger issues, which may come to a head in the playoffs.