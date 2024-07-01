Highlights The Bucks' disappointing 2023-24 season was marked by poor injury luck and underwhelming performances from key players like Damian Lillard.

Draft picks AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith offer potential but have unclear timelines for contributing to the team, exacerbating the Bucks' issues.

The team's long-term gambles do not align with their short-term goals, putting pressure on the Bucks to surround their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, with winning talent.

To say that the 2023-24 season was a disappointment for the Milwaukee Bucks would be a massive understatement. There is a laundry list of things that went wrong for the team that it is almost difficult to pinpoint where to start.

The team was supposed to be primed to contend for an NBA championship. Instead, they ended up being bounced in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Indiana Pacers after some poor injury luck came their way. To make it as simple as this when it comes to why they were a disappointment would be a huge disservice to the truth of the matter.

The team made a massive all-in move last offseason when they acquired star point guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard was part of what went wrong for the Bucks. Despite being named an All-Star, Lillard had one of the worst seasons of his career in recent memory.

Lillard averaged 24.3 points per game on 42.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc to go with 7.0 assists per game. His scoring efficiency dipped across the board, posting the second-worst effective field goal percentage and third-worst true shooting percentage since the 2017-18 season.

Things were going so poorly in Milwaukee early on that their head coach at the time, Adrian Griffin, was fired. He was then replaced by Doc Rivers, who somehow managed to make the situation worse. In 36 games leading the team, he posted a record under .500 as their head coach, going 17-19 to finish the year.

The Bucks desperately needed a strong NBA Draft to bounce back from such an underwhelming season. They did not get it. It almost feels as though there was a disconnect between the front office's picks and the very clear goal of putting a winning team around one of the best players in the NBA who is right in the midst of his prime, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

23rd Overall: AJ Johnson (Guard - Illawarra Hawks)

The Bucks selected a massive project in the first round

The move to select AJ Johnson with the 23rd overall pick in this year's NBA Draft felt completely tone-deaf on the part of the Bucks. With all due respect to Johnson, this is not the type of player a team drafts with their goals focused squarely on the present.

AJ Johnson – 2023-24 Season Stats with the Illawarra Hawks PPG 2.9 RPG 1.2 APG 0.8 TOV 0.7 FG% 35.5 3P% 27.8 FT% 53.8

Johnson barely saw the floor with the Illawarra Hawks in his past season of playing in the NBL. When he did, he showed no signs of being a player who is capable of contributing to an NBA team from the jump.

Johnson is a massive project to be undertaking. He is certainly not the type of player a team competing for an NBA championship can readily and reliably deploy on the court. He is as close to 'boom or bust' as a prospect comes.

In all fairness, Johnson has good size and measurables to go with an overall impressive package of athleticism. In the brief time he was seen on the court in the NBL, the flashes were certainly there of a guy who could turn into a good NBA pro one day. However, this just circles everything back to the core problem.

Antetokounmpo is twenty-nine years old and is about to turn thirty before the end of the 2024-25 season. When a team has a top three talent in the world like the Bucks do with Giannis, selecting a project with the top lottery pick that the team has feels incredibly confusing.

Johnson needs time to grow into his frame and scratch the surface of any potential he may have. It is hard to imagine he does anything for the Bucks other than ride the bench the next few seasons.

33rd Overall: Tyler Smith (Forward/Center - G-League Ignite)

Similar question marks, with a few more answers

This one feels more excusable. Tyler Smith was a promising prospect with the G-League Ignite. He was the third player taken from the development team that sent Ron Holland to the Detroit Pistons and Matas Buzelis to the Chicago Bulls.

Tyler Smith – 2023-24 Stats with the G-League Ignite PPG 13.7 RPG 5.1 APG 1.3 SPG 0.8 BPG 0.9 FG% 48.0 3P% 36.0

In 22.2 minutes a night with the Ignite, Smith displayed some unique upside. He was scoring at a healthy clip, but it was the way in which he was doing it that was more eye-popping. Smith is someone with the size of a big who moves like a wing. He is a good off-ball player who makes timely cuts to the basket and positions himself effectively to score.

Not only is he a good cutter, but he is a good shooter. Smith was knocking down 36.0 percent of his looks from beyond the arc on 3.7 attempts per game. The offensive upside that he possesses is certainly intriguing.

However, defensively, Smith still has a lot of room to grow. There are just too many times when he looks lost on that end, failing to effectively function within the team's defense.

Smith likely has a better chance than Johnson of cracking the rotation early in his career, but he too will likely need to be afforded some time to develop.

Why The Bucks Missed The Mark

Milwaukee's long-term gambles do not align with their short-term goals

It should be painfully obvious why the Bucks receive the worst assessment of any team in the NBA Draft. The poorly-received selections of Johnson and Smith have less to do with what either of those players can be in the league and more to do with why the Bucks are not in a position to capitalize on either one of them.

Bucks' Team Rankings From 2023-24 Offensive Rating 117.6 (6th) Defensive Rating 115.0 (19th) Net Rating 2.6 (11th)

Antetokounmpo is under contract through the 2027-28 season on his current deal with the Bucks. However, the last of those years is a player option. The clock is quietly ticking on the Bucks to surround their superstar with what he needs to win another championship.

They attempted to do that with the addition of Lillard, but that decision has not gone in their favor. It looks even worse when their former point guard, Jrue Holiday, just won a ring with the Boston Celtics.

The NBA Draft offered them an opportunity to add two solid young rotational pieces to their chase of a title. Instead, they selected two players whose timelines for consistent and reliable NBA minutes are unclear.

Antetokounmpo has quietly hinted at the possibility of leaving the Bucks in the past. The Bucks are doing themselves no favors in keeping that potential future from becoming an eventual reality.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference, Tankathon, and NBA.com. Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.