Key Takeaways
- Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat both disappointed last season, need to make significant roster changes for a Finals push.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo may consider leaving if the Bucks aren't competitive.
- Our proposed trade involves swapping out Khris Middleton for Jimmy Butler to strengthen Bucks' defense and the Heat's lineup.
Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat both disappointed. The Bucks, after trading for Damian Lillard , made the head-scratching move of firing Adrian Griffin and replacing him with Doc Rivers and suffered a first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers . The Heat, after making the NBA Finals in 2022, also fell in the first round, losing to the Boston Celtics .
While both Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo were injured for the playoffs, it was clear that the rosters were not built to make a run to the Finals. Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league, but the Bucks need to improve their perimeter defense around him. In Miami, the perfect marriage between Buter and Pat Riley seems to be on the rocks, and Butler has been included in trade rumors.
With Bam Adebayo poised to take over as the clear number-one option in Miami, the Heat would do well to surround him with high-level talent who can complement him, and the Bucks need to go all-in on winning a title with Lillard and Antetokounmpo. The two Eastern Conference teams can swap All-Stars to fill their own areas of need.
Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat Mock Trade
Khris Middleton heads to South Beach for Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo, once thought to be a guaranteed Buck for life, has been singing a different song in recent years. He has been included in some outlandish trade rumors, and Milwaukee shouldn't hit the panic button quite yet, but he has made it clear that he would jump ship if the Bucks are no longer competitive.
"If the Milwaukee Bucks are on the same page for the rest of my career, great. If not, I have to win. I have to win. And I think the city and people will understand it." -Giannis Antetokounmpo
Since winning the Finals in 2021, the Bucks have only made it past the first round once. After a disappointing season last year, expect management to do whatever it takes to give Antetokounmpo faith that they are committed to winning.
Adding one of the most competitive players in the NBA would be a good place to start.
Mock Trade Details
Bucks Receive
- Jimmy Butler
- Nikola Jovic
- Alec Burks
- Pelle Larson
Heat Receive
- Khris Middleton
- Bobby Portis
- Pat Connaughton
- 2031 First-round pick
Khris Middleton has been nothing short of excellent during his tenure with the Bucks. In 11 seasons, he has made three All-Star teams and was usually the second-best player on the team. However, the Bucks need to shore up their on-ball defense, and Middleton's shooting can be replaced by Lillard, Brook Lopez , and Gary Trent Jr.
In Miami, he would join a starting lineup with shooting threats Terry Rozier , Tyler Herro , and possibly Duncan Robinson . With four shooters spacing the floor, Adebayo will have a chance to dominate in the paint.
|
Post-trade Starting Lineups
|
Player
|
Position
|
PPG
|
RPG
|
APG
|
FG%
|
3PT%
|
STL+BLK
|
PER
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Damian Lillard
|
PG
|
24.3
|
4.4
|
7.0
|
42.4%
|
35.4%
|
1.2
|
19.6
|
Gary Trent Jr.
|
SG
|
13.7
|
2.6
|
1.7
|
42.6%
|
39.3%
|
1.2
|
12.0
|
Jimmy Butler
|
SF
|
20.8
|
5.3
|
5.0
|
49.9%
|
41.4%
|
1.6
|
22.0
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
PF
|
30.4
|
11.5
|
6.5
|
61.1%
|
27.4%
|
3.3
|
29.9
|
Brook Lopez
|
C
|
12.5
|
5.2
|
1.6
|
48.5%
|
36.6%
|
2.9
|
14.8
|
Miami Heat
|
Terry Rozier
|
PG
|
19.8
|
4.0
|
5.6
|
44.3%
|
36.3%
|
1.3
|
17.3
|
Tyler Herro
|
SG
|
20.8
|
5.3
|
4.5
|
44.1%
|
39.6%
|
0.8
|
15.7
|
Khris Middleton
|
SF
|
15.1
|
4.7
|
5.3
|
49.3%
|
38.1%
|
1.2
|
17.0
|
Duncan Robinson
|
PF
|
12.9
|
2.5
|
2.8
|
45.0%
|
39.5%
|
0.9
|
12.2
|
Bam Adebayo
|
C
|
19.3
|
10.4
|
3.9
|
52.1%
|
35.7%
|
2.0
|
19.8
The Heat, who are expected to lose Butler to free agency next summer, add Middleton, who can opt out next season as well, so they still have the possibility of cap flexibility. The Bucks, meanwhile, lose a floor-spacer but add a premier defender. Butler is not an elite shooting threat, despite posting a career-high 41.4 percent mark last season.
Neither the Heat nor the Bucks are in a position to rebuild fully, and both are eager to compete in the Eastern Conference, which is currently headlined by the Celtics, New York Knicks , and Philadelphia 76ers . While Butler and Middleton are fan favorites on their current teams, desperate times call for drastic moves to be made.
