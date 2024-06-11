Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks lack cap space for free agency, so they should focus on the NBA Draft to round out the roster.

The Milwaukee Bucks had championship expectations last season after trading for Damian Lillard before the season. That did not happen though, as the lineup never really clicked during the season due to the amount of injuries that their roster suffered. Even with the injuries, the Bucks held the second seed in the Eastern Conference through much of the season before falling to the third seed after the injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Without Giannis, they were then eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season, this time by the Indiana Pacers in six games. With a busy offseason coming up, Milwaukee has some big decisions to make regarding its roster.

The Bucks have little to no cap space to sign anyone in free agency this summer. They could look to free up space by trading away some of the main pieces of their roster, but Milwaukee will more than likely run it back. That makes the upcoming NBA Draft a top priority to round out their roster with better players.

Milwaukee holds two selections in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft: #23 and #33. The Bucks will still have championship expectations next season with the return of their stars in Giannis, Lillard, and Khris Middleton . One player that they could move this offseason could be Brook Lopez , who is 36 years old and would free up over $20 million in cap space. If they do decide to trade him, this draft could be a perfect opportunity to replace him with the number of big men in it.

Here are the players that the Bucks should select.

23rd Overall: Kyle Filipowski (PF/C, Duke)

6-11 stretch forward or center

If the Bucks do decide to move on from Lopez this offseason, a perfect replacement is Kyle Filipowski. Last season at Duke, Filipowski averaged 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in 36 games. He is able to play either the power forward or center position, though most teams will more than likely view him as a center.

He is a great inside scorer who can also space the floor as a solid three-point shooter. He shot 50.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three last season, proving that he is a reliable shooter. The 20-year-old is also a solid defender, averaging 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals at Duke last season.

Kyle Filipowski Stats 2023-24 G 36 PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 BPG 1.5 SPG 1.1 FG% 50.5% 3PT% 34.8%

Filipowki would bring another young center to the Bucks to pair alongside Giannis, Bobby Portis, and possibly Lopez in the frontcourt. He would be able to space the floor as a reliable three-point shooter, opening up the inside for Giannis to attack the rim. With the Bucks having no cap space to sign anyone in free agency, adding Filipowski would be a perfect fit for a team that has championship aspirations next season.

33rd Overall: Kevin McCullar Jr. (SG/SF, Kansas)

6-5 three-and-D wing

Kevin McCullar Jr. is a prototypical three-and-D wing. He is able to knock down shots on the offensive end, while also being able to defend the opposing team's best wing. He is coming off of a season where he suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the NCAA tournament and skip the NBA Draft combine, which has caused his draft stock to fall.

McCullar averaged 18.3 points and shot 45.4 percent from the field last season at Kansas. He was also the Jayhawk's best defender, something that they missed during their March Madness run. McCullar has been compared to Josh Hart of the New York Knicks , who is the type of player that every team would love to have on their roster.

Kevin McCullar Jr. Stats 2023-24 G 26 PPG 18.3 RPG 6.0 APG 4.1 SPG 1.5 FG% 45.4% 3PT% 33.3%

McCullar would fit in perfectly in Milwaukee. The Bucks need to add a defender to their roster after it was an area that they struggled in last season after trading away Jrue Holliday. McCullar is that and more. He is able to defend the other team's best wing while also being a threat to score offensively. The 23-year-old would more than likely come off of the bench, but if he comes back healthy, he could be a key piece of the Bucks winning another NBA title next season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a tough offseason ahead of them. After losing in the first round last season, they are looking to get to the finals next season. They have little to no cap space, so rounding out their roster in the draft is a must. By drafting Filipowski and McCullar, they would be getting two great scorers from both in the paint and beyond the arc. Filipowski is a solid defender, but McCullar is a great one, which is what the Bucks need after struggling on defense last season. With these two selections, the Bucks could make a run for another championship next season.