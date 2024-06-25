Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks' aging core can no longer compete at a championship level due to declining performance and injuries.

Milwaukee lacks athleticism and perimeter defense, hindering their ability to compete in the modern NBA.

The Bucks must prioritize revamping their core and focusing on improving defensive weaknesses to return to title talks.

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an unfortunate decline since winning their first championship in exactly 50 years when they hoisted the trophy in 2021. They've maintained the same four core players, who have aged significantly since the title year, as well as experiencing injuries that have cost them in the playoffs.

A second-round exit to the Boston Celtics with Khris Middleton sidelined in 2022 and a stunning upset loss to the Miami Heat in 2023 with a banged-up Giannis Antetokounmpo caused Milwaukee to make a splash-move. The Bucks traded for Damian Lillard to fix their late-game shot creation issues and take the offensive burden off of Antetokounmpo.

Whether this trade was ultimately the right move or not, Lillard's uncharacteristic ineffectiveness and injuries to their two stars can distract us from the fact that Milwaukee was never a true contender to even win the Eastern Conference. The Bucks themselves cannot let the injuries cover for their obvious roster weaknesses if they want to return to the top of the league.

Bucks Aging Core Needs A Reboot

Their top-four players are no longer a championship nucleus

Adding Damian Lillard to the championship-winning core of Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Brook Lopez, seemed to be a franchise-changing move that would stack the deck so far in Milwaukee's favor that it could cover for their debilitating weaknesses. Unfortunately, the fact of the matter is that it isn't a good enough group even without their roster deficiencies.

Each of Lillard, Middleton, and Lopez has clearly lost a step, which shouldn't be a surprise considering their respective ages are 33, 33, and 36. Middleton has been dealing with leg injuries for the better part of three years, robbing him of the elite play he displayed in the 2021 playoffs, where he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists and hit some of the biggest shots in recent playoff history.

Lopez is still an excellent rim defender and a solid stretch-five, but he has definitely dropped off from his All-Defense First-Team level we've seen from 2021-2023. His slow feet have become a bigger matchup issue in switches, and he has fallen off from his status as the best paint protector in the league. The big man is a free agent after this season, but the Bucks might be best served to trade his $23M contract and reallocate that money towards an athletic wing player.

Lillard is the only guy of the three who may return to form next season. He had arguably the best year of his career in 2022-23, and was phenomenal in their playoff series vs. the Indiana Pacers without Antetokounmpo, posting 31.3 points and 5 assists per game on 42 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three. He also dealt with off-court issues throughout the campaign, and my guess is he comes back with a vengeance in 2025.

Unreliable Core Player GP Missed Games Injured in Playoffs? Antetokounmpo 73 9 Yes Lillard 73 9 Yes Middleton 55 27 Yes Lopez 79 3 No

Even if Lillard does regain his elite status, Milwaukee must get younger, more athletic, and less injury-prone around him and Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee's Slow Roster Eliminates Them From Title Talks

You simply cannot win with such poor athleticism and perimeter defense in today's league

An even bigger issue for Milwaukee than their aging core is their extreme lack of perimeter athleticism and atrocious on-ball defense. With a rotation that surrounded their unathletic main group of players consisting of Jae Crowder, Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley, and Bobby Portis, the Bucks had no chance to defend anyone on the outside.

Even their best athletes are poor point-of-attack defenders, as Giannis, Middleton, and Lillard are also weak in that respect, essentially giving Milwaukee zero capable perimeter defenders. This led to the signing of Patrick Beverley, who hurt their offense immensely and is barely a positive defender at all these days, but the Bucks were as desperate as it gets.

Impossible Formula Team DRTG Rank 2024 Celtics 2nd 2023 Nuggets 15th (4th in playoffs) 2022 Warriors 1st 2021 Bucks 10th 2020 Lakers 3rd 2019 Raptors 5th 2018 Warriors 11th 2017 Warriors 2nd 2024 Bucks 19th

*Last eight champions vs. this year's Bucks

Fixing this issue must be the number one priority for Milwaukee's front office this summer, or they are going to run into the same wall they've hit for three straight years. There's a reason they've struggled so mightily against healthy Eastern teams like the Celtics, Pacers, and New York Knicks.

Currently, the Eastern Conference runs through the Celtics, whose drive-and-kick offense tore everyone in the league to shreds this season. Milwaukee has a long way to go defensively if they want to compete with Boston, and must improve just to beat the Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Pacers, among other East squads.

How Should Milwaukee Approach This Off-Season?

Due to limited assets, they must nail several moves on the margins

In some ways, it seems that Milwaukee realizes what a predicament they are in personnel-wise, with an aging roster consisting of bad contracts, few trade assets, and poor role players. This could be what led them to make an inexplicable panic hire of Doc Rivers despite a 30-13 start under rookie coach Adrian Griffin. The Bucks likely identified that what they had wasn't working, but bringing in Rivers may have done more harm than good.

Coaching Mistake? Coach Record ORTG DRTG NRTG Griffin 30-13 120.6 (3rd) 116.7 (20th) 4.0 (10th) Rivers 17-19 113.9 (19th) 113.1 (15th) 0.8 (17th)

During this all-important 2024 off-season, when the Bucks are once again under pressure to placate Antetokounmpo or risk a trade request, Milwaukee must revamp their core while also connecting on a few smaller moves, a la the Dallas Mavericks. First on the list should be trading Lopez's expiring contract to open up space for more athleticism on the wing, shifting to an Antetokounmpo/Portis frontcourt, which is more than good enough.

Secondly, Milwaukee must move off of most of the Crowder, Connaughton, Beasley group of role players and again, acquire more perimeter athleticism to help the team compete defensively. It won't be easy with the Bucks' limited cap space and trade assets, but they're just a couple of quality veteran minimum signings and a clever trade away from being in a much better position next year.