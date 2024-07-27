Highlights GM Jon Horst confirmed that Brook Lopez will stay with the Bucks for another season.

Lopez has been a vital player for Milwaukee as a two-way center.

While Lopez may not fit all schemes perfectly, he remains a core part of the team's defense.

The Milwaukee Bucks have undergone a series of significant changes in the last calendar year.

The franchise fired coach Mike Budenholzer, who helped lead the team to its first championship in 50 years.

They made a blockbuster deal to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers , then subsequently traded Jrue Holiday , a key piece of that 2021 title team, to the Boston Celtics .

Budenholzer's replacement, Adrian Griffin, was fired partway through last season and replaced by Doc Rivers.

This all ended in a first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers , although injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard certainly contributed to that.

The question this offseason has been where do the Bucks go from here? Milwaukee had some minor outgoings and incomings, but nothing that would drastically shake up an aging roster. But do they even need to make that type of significant move?

One of the biggest names spinning in the Bucks' trade rumor mill has been center Brook Lopez , but general manager Jon Horst just made a definitive call on the 36-year-old's future.

Bucks GM Says Brook Lopez is Going Nowhere

The big man will be in Milwaukee for at least one more season

Lopez has been one of the most critical players to Milwaukee's success since he arrived before the 2018-19 season.

Across the ensuing six campaigns, Lopez has averaged 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks with shooting splits of 48/35/82. He's developed into one of the NBA's premier two-way centers, both a three-point threat and a rim protector.

The 7-footer's expiring $23 million contract, coupled with his status as one of the league's top second-tier centers, would make him an obvious trade chip if the Bucks want to upgrade at another position.

Horst, however, immediately shut down the idea of trading Lopez in an article in The Athletic.

"I typically don’t talk about any of this stuff with the media, but I will say, because Brook is so core to who we are, we have zero intentions of trading Brook. .... He’s a core part of our team. We’ve got a starting group now that we think is as good as anybody and we look forward to seeing how this team plays throughout the year."

As a slower-footed, aging center, Lopez's fit in anything other than a drop defensive scheme is questionable, at best. Rivers will have to decide what he wants to do with his starting center when he's on the floor—and how often he's on the floor.

Lopez has been the centerpiece of one of the NBA's best defenses since he arrived in Milwaukee (at least before last season). Horst says he will get at least one more season with the Bucks. Rivers will have to figure out how to make it work.