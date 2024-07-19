Highlights The Bucks signed Delon Wright, a strong defensive point guard, for minimum salary due to CBA limitations.

Taurean Prince signed to provide 3-point shooting and defense, adding versatility to the team.

Signing Gary Trent Jr. at the veteran minimum provides incredible value for the Bucks' depth and scoring needs.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off of a disappointing season in which injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard caused the Bucks to lose in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks are now looking to bounce back and prove to the league that they are still championship contenders.

After their loss in the first round, rumors started to spread about the Bucks wanting to change some of their core, including looking to trade away Brook Lopez. The Bucks instead chose to add to their existing core via free agency, in order to bring this team back into championship contention.

Milwaukee signed three veteran free agents, and the signings ranged from solid to a home run.

Bucks Sign Delon Wright to a One-Year Contract - B

How the backup point guard can help Milwaukee's bench depth

The Milwaukee Bucks started their offseason with very little money to spend due to the new CBA agreement. All Milwaukee could really do this offseason was sign players to minimum contracts. The first player the Bucks signed for the minimum was Delon Wright . Wright is coming off of a season in which he played for both the Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat . Wright signed with the Heat mid-season and had some solid games for the team, including game 1 of the first round of the playoffs in which Wright scored 17 points, including 5/5 from three.

Delon Wright 23-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 4.5 RPG 1.8 APG 2.5 FG% .394 3PT% .368

Wright is one of the better defensive backup point guards in the league, as Wright was second in the entire league in steals/minutes per game, only behind Matisse Thybulle . The added defense will be huge for a team that finished 21st in opponent points per game last season.

Wright has also been a solid 3-point shooter for much of his career, shooting at a mark of for his career. 3-and-D point guards are hard to come by, especially for the veteran minimum, making this signing a sneaky good move.

Wright will fit in well for this Milwaukee team. He is a scrappy vet who has a decent amount of playoff experience. There were a few other names in the free agent market that could have been great signings, including Tyus Jones and Markelle Fultz . These point guards could have given this team more of an extra boost off the bench offensively, but the Bucks instead chose to pivot to helping their defense.

Bucks Sign Taurean Prince to One-Year Deal - B+

Prince adds extra versatility to this Milwaukee team

After signing Delon Wright, the Bucks pivoted to signing a backup wing in Taurean Prince . Prince will provide the Bucks with above-average three-point shooting as well as solid perimeter defense.

Taurean Prince 23-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 8.9 RPG 2.9 APG 1.5 FG% .442 3PT% .396

Prince built a solid role for himself last season for the Lakers, where he outplayed many other shooting guards and small forwards on the Lakers roster to get a sizable amount of playing time. He even ended up starting 49 games for LA.

He won't be starting for Milwaukee, but Prince will certainly give the Bucks a player who is capable of subbing into the starting role when necessary. Prince has been a reliable three-point shooter his entire career and will give the Bucks extra spacing, which will be needed after the loss of Malik Beasley . Similar to Delon Wright, Prince is a savvy vet who will not let the Bucks down when the team needs him to step up.

Bucks Sign Gary Trent Jr. to One-Year Deal - A

Why Gary Trent Jr. at the veteran minimum is crazy good value

After Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard went down with injuries, the Bucks roster wasn't deep enough to compete with the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs. Adding a player of Gary Trent Jr. 's caliber will help with their depth problems and will give Milwaukee an extra player who has the ability to help this team win games. The Bucks were able to sign Trent Jr. to a one-year veteran minimum, which for a player as good as Trent, is pretty remarkable value.

Gary Trent Jr. 23-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 13.7 RPG 2.6 APG 1.7 FG% .426 3PT% .393

Trent certainly has his limitations, especially on the defensive end, but he is undoubtedly a great scorer and a dangerous three-point shooting threat. When free agency opened, Trent turned down a deal that reportedly would have given him $15 million annually. He decided to bet on himself in the open market, and it did not pay off due to the limitations of the new CBA.

After the loss of Grayson Allen in 2023, the Bucks couldn't quite fill the hole that was the starting shooting guard spot. In the first half of the season, they tried with Malik Beasley, who had a decent season but had too many limitations on the defensive end to be a positive impact player for the Bucks. Once Doc Rivers was hired, the Bucks decided to start Patrick Beverley instead. While Beverley was fine in his role on the defensive end, he was pretty inefficient on the offensive end.

Many opposing teams were unimpressed with his play and off-the-court antics last season that he wasn't able to get a contract for this upcoming season. Instead, Beverley will be playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli basketball league.

Trent will be by far the best shooting guard on this Milwaukee Bucks team since at least Grayson Allen. His scoring will be vital for Milwaukee when other players from their core are having an off night. Trent isn't perfect, but signing him to a minimum contract is an absolute win for Milwaukee and without a doubt increases their championship chances. The Bucks could still use a little more perimeter defense and rebounding, which isn't something that Trent will provide, but considering the price for Trent, this is a move that can't be hated on.