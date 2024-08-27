Key Takeaways The Milwaukee Bucks are overlooked contenders for the NBA title and are ready for another championship run.

A team that has the following four players is not being mentioned at all in the conversation about 2024-25 NBA Championship contenders:

A two-time NBA MVP, NBA champion and Finals MVP. (Also a Defensive Player of the Year who's made eight All-NBA teams and five All-Defense teams).

An eight-time All-Star named to seven All-NBA teams who's in the top 10 among active players in total points (eighth), points per game (sixth), assists (10th), assists per game (ninth) and sits fourth on the all-time list of three-pointers made.

A three-time All-Star who's averaged 18.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals on shooting splits of 46/38/88 over the last nine seasons.

A two-time All-Defense center who's averaged 2.2 blocks per game across the last six seasons while shooting 35.4 percent from three.

Again, somehow, not a championship contender, apparently.

It's time to give the Milwaukee Bucks their due.

The Milwaukee Bucks Are True NBA Title Contenders

They seem to be getting lost in the shuffle

They're not the defending champs. They didn't shell out a max contract for Paul George . They didn't make a splash trade for Mikal Bridges . There was no offseason drama with their stars.

They didn't even have a player on the Team USA roster who won a gold medal and was showered with praise.

Relative to those other Eastern Conference contenders like the Philadelphia 76ers , New York Knicks and Miami Heat , the Bucks really didn't do anything this offseason.

They signed a few minimum-salary free agents, brought a title-winning coach back to their bench and drafted a couple of teenagers for the future.

Still, Milwaukee got better — they just did it without the flashy headlines — and the team is ready to make another championship run.

Under-the-Radar Free Agent Signings

The Bucks got help where they needed it

Milwaukee swapped Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard last September, only about a month before the season started. While Holiday did his thing as a lockdown perimeter defender and role player on the championship-winning Celtics, Lillard struggled.

Even at total health and in excellent shape, Dame will never be a positive defensively. The Bucks struggled at the point of attack last year, no matter which coach they had (they went from Adrian Griffin to Doc Rivers during the season) or which scheme they ran. They simply didn't have the personnel.

Enter Delon Wright , who's long been one of the NBA's peskiest defenders at the point guard spot. The 6-foot-5 Wright has averaged 1.3 steals in just 21.9 minutes per game as a reserve since 2018-19. He's finished in the top 20 in steals in two of the past four seasons, including fifth in 2020-21.

For good measure, Wright has a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio over his nine seasons. Milwaukee got a low-usage, efficient, long and active defender to backup Lillard. Last season, that job went to Patrick Beverley .

They grabbed Taurean Prince , a solid, veteran 3-and-D wing who's shot 38.1 and 39.6 from three the past two seasons, respectively.

The biggest signing of all was Gary Trent Jr., who couldn't find a team to his liking over the first few weeks of the offseason and decided to sign a one-year veteran minimum deal to play in Milwaukee.

Trent will take Malik Beasley 's spot and fill out the starting five alongside Lillard, Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, giving that unit spacing (38.6 career three-point shooter) and perimeter defense (1.4 steals per game the last three seasons). He'll also be fighting for what he hopes is a giant paycheck waiting for him next offseason.

Internal Improvement From Stars

Antetokounmpo, Lillard will be motivated after last season