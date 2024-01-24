This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks are close to hiring Doc Rivers as their new coach after firing Adrian Griffin earlier this week.

Rivers had been the Bucks' top target and served as an informal consultant to Griffin.

The team hopes that Rivers can help improve their defensive rating, despite having a strong offensive rating this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have seemingly found their new coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are nearing an agreement to hire veteran head coach Doc Rivers to lead the team after having dismissed Adrian Griffin earlier this week.

The hiring shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Shortly after the firing was announced, it was revealed that Rivers had been the Bucks' top target, among other candidates. According to an article by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rivers served as an informal consultant to Griffin, something the Bucks had requested.

Through 43 games this season, the Bucks have won 30 and lost 13. Despite having an offensive rating of 121.4, second-best in the NBA, the team ranks 21st in defensive rating (117.4) and they hope that Rivers can help mend the situation on that end.

Rivers last coached for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2020 to 2023 and put up a 154-82 record in the regular season. Although the Sixers saw some success in that time, they struggled more in the playoffs, going 20-15, but could not make it past the second round.

Prior to his stint in Philadelphia, Rivers coached the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013 to 2020, posting 356 wins in 564 games. Before that, he coached the Boston Celtics, winning a title with them in 2008 with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Rajon Rondo leading the charge.