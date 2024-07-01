Highlights Delon Wright signs a one-year $3.3 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wright's perimeter defense and three-point shooting could help the Bucks in playoffs.

The Bucks may still make more moves, including potentially trading Brook Lopez.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Delon Wright have just agreed to a one-year $3.3 million deal at the veterans minimum. Delon Wright will be leaving the Miami Heat after only 14 games with the franchise. This move will give Milwaukee some much-needed guard depth off the bench.

The Bucks have now finally made a move in what has been a very competitive offseason for the top teams in the East.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been extremely active so far during free agency as they just signed Paul George to a massive four-year $212 million contract, as well as signing Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond .

The New York Knicks have also put themselves into contention after the trade for Mikal Bridges and the re-signing of OG Anunoby .

While this move is pretty small in comparison to the larger moves made by the other top teams in the east, Delon Wright is a solid get for the Bucks. Wright may have had a down year last season in terms of scoring, but he is still a scrappy vet, who can defend the perimeter and knock down threes, which could certainly help Milwaukee come playoff time.

Delon Wright Stats Category 2023-2024 Stats Career Stats PPG 4.5 7.0 RPG 1.8 3.1 APG 2.5 3.1 FG% .394 .451 3pt% .368 .354

Wright's defense is nothing to overlook either, as Wright was second in the NBA in steals/minutes per game (minium 40 games played), only behind Matisse Thybulle . This is exactly the type of defense the Bucks need after a disappointing season at that end of the floor. The Bucks finished 19th last season in defensive rating at 115.8 compared to 4th the season before at 111.9.

Having Wright as a backup guard can hopefully make up for a lot of the defense that has been lacking ever since the Bucks lost Jrue Holiday .

Will Milwaukee Make Any Other Moves

Why Delon Wright may just be the start of their offseason plans

It's no secret that the Bucks had a disappointing end to their season after losing in the first round to the Indiana Pacers in six games. Hope in Milwaukee is not lost, however, as injuries have completely derailed the Bucks' last two post-seasons, something unlikely to happen for the third straight year.

The last time this Bucks team was fully healthy was in 2021, the year they won the NBA Finals. With that being said, the East already looks to be much more competitive than it was last year and the Bucks may have to make more moves if they want to compete.

One of the biggest question marks going into next season for the Bucks is whether Brook Lopez can still be the starting center for a team trying to compete for a championship. While Lopez still hit two three-pointers a game at a clip of 37 percent last season, his abilities on defense have started to decline.

The Bucks could shop the former All-Star to get some solid role players back. The Lakers have shown interest in the big man and if the Bucks could get Rui Hachimura in return, it may be something worth considering.

The Bucks could also run it back one more time, with a healthy Giannis and Lillard, and hope that that will be enough to get out of what will be a very competitive eastern conference this season.