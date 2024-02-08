This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a trade to acquire Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick, Shams Charania reports.

The deal was initially revealed by Beverley's podcast account on X. Adrian Wojnarowski then confirmed that the second-round pick would convey in 2027.

The defensive-minded guard has averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 47 contests, logging an average of 19.6 minutes in each game. With the Bucks, he'll help ground the second unit and in stretches where lead point guard Damian Lillard sits on the bench.

The Bucks had been heavily rumored to be after another ball handler, but its minimal assets had gotten in the way of trading for a higher-caliber player. Regardless, Beverley is a fine point guard who can defend and pass well, although his offense isn't particularly awe-inspiring.

Luckily, he won't need to provide much offense to a team that features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Malik Beasley. While Payne had been a competent guard, averaging 6.2 points and 2.3 assists per game, he didn't provide as much defense as the Bucks would have liked. After all, the sacking of previous head coach Adrian Griffin in favor of Doc Rivers proved that the team was looking to improve on that side of the court.

