Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on signing South Korean winger Min-hyuk Yang.

Spurs are working on an agreement being completed, with medical tests to follow.

Yang could become the third 18-year-old to arrive at Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of young South Korean winger Min-hyuk Yang, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Ange Postecoglou took charge of his first campaign as Tottenham manager last season, guiding them to a fifth-place finish. Daniel Levy has already backed the Australian manager with new additions, with Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall arriving to strengthen the senior squad.

Both Gray and Bergvall are just 18 years old, which shows the profile of player that Spurs are targeting. With Yang the same age, Tottenham are placing a real emphasis on acquiring the best young talent from around the world.

Tottenham Close to Signing Min-Hyuk Yang

Medical tests will follow

According to Italian journalist Romano, Tottenham are now closing in on the signing of South Korean winger Min-hyuk Yang. An agreement is being completed and medical tests will follow for the 18-year-old star...

"Tottenham are closing in on deal to sign 2006 born winger Min-hyuk Yang from Gangwon FC. Agreement being completed and then medical tests to follow."

Yang, described as a 'powerful' winger and a 'diamond' talent, burst onto the scene for Gangwon FC last season. With 10 goal contributions in the K League 1 last season at the age of 18, it's no surprise that a club like Tottenham has made a move to secure his signature.

Min-hyuk Yang - 2023/2024 K League 1 Stats Stats Output Appearances 24 Goals 7 Assists 3 Minutes 1944

During the 2023/2024 season, Yang played 24 of the 26 available league games, with no player appearing more times for the South Korean club. Considering his age, it's an astonishing achievement for the young winger, who could now be set for a huge move to the Premier League.

Due to his lack of experience, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Spurs look to loan him out if they get a deal over the line. Although Yang is already performing well at senior level, the step up to the Premier League could be difficult and a temporary move away might be best for his development.

Tottenham Discussing Jacob Ramsey Swap Deal

Giovani Lo Celso could be involved

According to Romano, Tottenham and Aston Villa are interested in discussing a swap deal involving Jacob Ramsey and Giovani Lo Celso. The respected reporter confirms that although the rumours are true, nothing is advanced or close at the moment.

Villa may be looking to cash in on Ramsey due to being able to secure pure profit on a sale after the young midfielder came through the academy. Lo Celso could link up with Unai Emery once again after flourishing under him at Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.