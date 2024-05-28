Highlights ESPN's Mina Kimes believes Anthony Richardson could take a 'big leap' in 2024.

Richardson's rookie year was derailed by injuries, forcing head coach Shane Steichen to adapt his scheme to Gardner Minshew.

If he can avoid getting hurt, Richardson may be in line for a massive season leading Steichen's typical offensive system.

The Indianapolis Colts were, more or less, an errant fourth-down throw away from winning the AFC South and hosting a Wild Card playoff game in 2023. First-year head coach Shane Steichen guided Indianapolis to that point despite getting just four starts -- and two full games -- out of expected starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, whose rookie season ended courtesy of an A/C Joint Sprain in early October.

With most of the subsequent recovery out of the way, last year's No. 4 overall pick is ready to maximize his abilities and lead the Colts to prominence in his sophomore campaign. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes didn't comment on the latter facet during a recent episode of NFL Live, but she is confident the former aspect can come to fruition for Richardson in 2024.

I really believe Anthony Richardson can take a big leap... Shane Steichen confirmed last season what we all believed... he is a brilliant play-caller. Remarkable quarterback friendly-offense... it was very encouraging to see the Colts offensive line play more like they did back in 2020... everything is set up [for him] to take that leap.

Richardson tallied 577 passing yards and 136 rushing yards in his four appearances as a rookie, posting seven total touchdowns and a 2-2 record. He is projected to be the Colts' starter when they face the Houston Texans in a rematch of their 2023 loser-goes-home Week 18 contest to open the upcoming season.

Colts Need Richardson To Prove His Mettle

Their offense has been tailor-made to his skillset

In 2023, Steichen was forced to adapt his offense to Gardner Minshew's abilities on the fly. Overall, he did a pretty good job, shifting to a shorter-area passing attack coupled with heavy doses of Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss on the ground to average the league's 10th-most points per game (23.3).

What quickly became evident, though, was Minshew's lack of fit in Steichen's preferred system. Despite being perceived as a gunslinger, Minshew is actually more conservative when it comes to pushing the ball downfield. He tied Desmond Ridder for the 10th-fewest air yards per attempt mark (6.5) among 33 qualified quarterbacks a season ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Indianapolis' 2023 Explosive Pass Rate reflected Minshew's reluctance to take deep shots. They gained 20 or more yards on just 6.9% of pass plays, the 11th-lowest percentage in the NFL.

This dichotomy led the Colts to make Joe Flacco -- and his 7.4 air yards per attempt, equivalent to Jordan Love's 10th-largest amount -- Richardson's new backup. As a result, Minshew for the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Flacco does represent a better insurance plan in the event Richardson's body succumbs to his playing style once more in 2024, Indianapolis really needs their QB1 to take hold of the title and remain healthy. His explosiveness and athleticism as a runner are key to showcasing Steichen's entire scheme, something neither Flacco nor Minshew or most other potential QB2's can provide.

Jalen Hurts nearly won an MVP award and Super Bowl under Steichen's command in 2022, earning a record-setting $255 million contract shortly thereafter. Richardson is taller, heavier, faster and throws harder than Hurts, which is why Steichen was ecstatic about drafting him. He will be a star if he moves his injury woes into the past. From here on, it's up to him to do just that.

