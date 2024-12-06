The Athletic journalist Roshane Thomas says there are "mind-blowing" things happening behind the scenes at West Ham that are contributing to the current situation with manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have had a terrible season so far and sit just six points above the relegation zone with 15 points from their 14 fixtures so far, and a shocking 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in midweek has left the Spaniard clinging to his job by a thread.

The expectation is that Lopetegui will be handed one final chance in Monday's Premier League clash with Wolves to save his job, but according to Thomas there is some crazy stuff happening behind the scenes at the London Stadium.

While speaking on the You Irons podcast, via West Ham Place on X, Thomas said that there is "mind-blowing stuff" happening behind the scenes which is contributing to the current situation.

In a further comment, the belief is that once Lopetegui has gone from east London then "the gloves are off" and 'all will be revealed' by the journalist.

Lopetegui's time at the club looks set to come to an end sooner rather than later, despite having spent in excess of £100m in the summer transfer window to bolster the squad and shape it in his own image. The Spaniard was brought in to replace David Moyes who left at the end of his contract, with the club looking to go in a different direction with their playing style.

However, the team has failed to gel and the former Real Madrid and Spain boss has had run-ins with both Mohammed Kudus and Jean-Clair Todibo during the season, while he has also failed to get the best from players like Max Kilman, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen.

With the half-way point of the season on the horizon his performance simply hasn't been good enough and replacements are being eyed. GMS sources have reported that Graham Potter is a target and would be open to taking the job, while other candidates include Roger Schmidt, Matthias Jaissle, Edin Terzic, Sergio Conceicao, Kasper Hjulmand and Massimiliano Allegri.