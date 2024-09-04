The minimum salary of a WWE Superstar on the main roster in 2024 has been revealed, and it's quite the financial package. A lot is documented about the earnings of athletes from across all sports, but not much is known about what a WWE Superstar makes for a living. People have been speculating for years about a WWE wrestler's salary without any concrete evidence.

Those speculations can, however, finally come to an end as it has now emerged just how much a Superstar earns as a minimum wage, if they are on the main roster, i.e. Raw or SmackDown. A main roster wrestler in WWE makes at least $350,000 (£275,000) annually, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. This amount probably corresponds to the beginning pay for recent NXT graduates as well as new hires or call-ups.

Of course, bigger names in the company are going to be earning a lot more than that, in the millions at least, but given that this is for anyone just on the main roster, it's pretty generous. For context, John Cena, arguably the greatest WWE Superstar from the 2010s, earned $8.5 million, as per Forbes, back in 2018. As with any sport and any industry, the more valuable you are, the higher your salary will be.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The minimum wage for a WWE Superstar on the main roster is £275,000.

However, this minimum salary has created a lot of buzz on the internet as people on social media have expressed their feelings. Some fans believe that the Superstars are not getting paid enough for their work, whereas other fans think that every Superstar is getting fairly compensated by the company.

WWE Continues to Grow

Business is booming for WWE these days, with Raw moving over to Netflix showcasing that

There have been consistent changes in the company's pay structure over the years. Since the WWE's acquisition by TKO and Endeavor, the company has seen significant growth in its revenue. That growth has transpired in the wrestlers getting fair compensation for their hard work and dedication to the company. WWE's recent shift towards streaming has helped the company and its athletes to earn more money. Another factor in the Superstars' increased compensation is the merchandise sales and the additional earnings from pay-per-view buys.

Although there may still be bonuses for big events like WrestleMania and international shows, especially ones in Saudi Arabia, headlining a main event PPV is no longer required to increase annual earnings. Wrestlers no longer feel as much pressure to lock down main event places to maintain their financial stability.

The increase in guaranteed salaries has also helped the company to fairly compensate its athletes. Wrestlers will get larger guaranteed salaries as a result of this pay structure reform, which will provide them with financial security even if revenue sources shift. The reduced travel schedule has been yet another enormous benefit. WWE still requests a lot of performers that travel frequently, but the days of talent wrestling 300 days a year are long gone.

WWE still offers its performers substantial deals, with a base wage for new and lower-card wrestlers of at least $350,000. WWE Superstars will continue to be well-compensated as the company adjusts to new business models and streaming partnerships with guaranteed wages that are bigger than ever.