A new report has revealed a significant increase in the current minimum salary for WWE Superstars on the main roster.

Recently, the WWE has been riding a wave of success, with record-breaking profits and attendance figures that seem to hit new heights on a weekly basis. The driving force behind this surge is undoubtedly the Superstars, whose hard work keeps the audience engaged and coming back for more. Given the company's impressive earnings, it is no surprise that the minimum pay for these performers has seen a substantial rise over the years.

Main Roster Minimum Wage Revealed

The minimum pay is in the range of $200,000 to $300,000

According to a new report from Fightful Select, wrestlers on Raw and SmackDown now earn between $200,000 and $300,000 as their base salary. To put that into perspective, just a few years ago, the minimum salary was reported to be around $50,000. This change has given a major boost for the talent, and one that many fans see as long overdue.

WWE has been locking down talent with multi-year contracts, many of which come with a substantial pay rise. Recently, stars like Kevin Owens and Alexa Bliss re-signed with the company for long-term deals, and WWE’s newest acquisition, Jordynne Grace, secured a five-year contract after becoming one of the most sought-after free agents.

WWE Superstars Will Make More Money Elsewhere

As well as their base, they'll also make money from merchandise sales

In addition to their base salary, WWE stars also make money from a percentage of their merchandise sales, which can add up to a significant amount, especially for the company’s top names. Figures like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are reportedly earning eight-figure salaries. Chris Jericho, a former WWE Champion, recently confirmed this, revealing that top stars are now making anywhere from $30 to $40 million per year.