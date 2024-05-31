Highlights Minnesota may need to reconsider Karl-Anthony Towns' max salary allocation for better offensive value.

In borderline humiliating fashion, the Dallas Mavericks eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. Luka Dončić put on a show, dropping 36 points en route to hoisting the Western Conference Finals MVP trophy. They now move on to the NBA Finals to take on the fearsome, 64-win Boston Celtics.

On Minnesota’s side, despite falling short of their ultimate goal of winning a ring, they found their formula for success this season. On the backs of their team defense, anchored by four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, and the supreme talents of 22-year-old superstar Anthony Edwards, they managed to have their best season in two decades. Only the legendary Kevin Garnett has taken Minnesota to greater heights than they reached this season, and not by much. However, it’s apparent that they will have to make some tweaks to their squad this summer to establish themselves as more dangerous title contenders.

At the forefront of these potential roster moves sits All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns. He’s coming off back-to-back 20-point games to close the season, but his poor performance in the first three games of the Western Conference Finals ultimately spelled the demise of Minnesota’s unforgettable season. He averaged just 15 points per game this stretch on a terribly inefficient 37.4 true shooting percentage.

As the Timberwolves transition into a pivotal off-season, the front office will have to take all factors into account upon deciding whether to move forward with Towns or look to move him.

Towns Is Owed Max Dollars

It may be unwise for Minnesota to move forward with allocating so much salary to Towns

As a seven-footer with a sweet shooting stroke and potent slashing ability, Towns is a highly skilled scorer who offers a unique challenge for opposing defenses. The former Three-Point Contest champion stresses defenses both by stretching the floor and by pressuring the rim. When he’s in a rhythm getting buckets, he’s capable of completely puncturing a defense open and leveraging his scoring gravity to create opportunities for others.

On his good nights, he’s capable of carrying team offense for stretches and willing his team to victory. It’s undeniable that Towns is still a very good player, but the real question is if the former first-overall pick is valuable enough to the Timberwolves to warrant max dollars.

Towns' Salary Season Salary 2024-25 $50M 2025-26 $53M 2026-27 $57M 2027-28 $61M(player option)

While his good performances suggest that he is worth such a hefty salary allocation, these games weren’t exactly a regular occurrence this year; Towns failed to score at least 20 points in nine of Minnesota’s fifteen matches this postseason. This lack of production was especially harmful in Towns’ role as the de facto secondary creator to Edwards. In these games in which Towns failed to make a sizable offensive contribution, a ridiculous creation burden fell into Edwards’ lap, making it tough for the 22-year-old to will the Timberwolves to victory even with stifling team defense.

Towns' Average Stats in Wins vs. Losses Category Wins(nine games) Losses(seven games) PTS 20.2 17.6 REB 9.3 8.6 AST 2.4 2.9 TS% 69.8% 46.6%

For a team in need of better offensive infrastructure around their budding young superstar, it may not be ideal to allocate max dollars to an unreliable secondary creator who is an average defender at best. In coming months, Minnesota will have to take into account whether they can plausibly redistribute this salary elsewhere to improve their squad, as Towns brings underwhelming value to the Timberwolves at the price tag they’re paying him.

Naz Reid Is A Big Part Of This Puzzle

He looms as a potential Towns' replacement

Naz Reid’s existence will be instrumental in any decision Minnesota makes regarding Towns’ future. At six-foot-nine, the Sixth Man of the Year brings a lot of value in a similar offensive niche as Towns. He’s a highly skilled big man who beats defenses from behind the three-point line and by carving out driving lanes to the cup.

Reid earned praise and honor for his play this season, but given his status as the third big on Minnesota's roster, he didn’t receive the minutes a player of his caliber would on another team. He didn’t provide nearly as much impact as he could bring, due to an average of just 22.6 minutes of playing time per contest in the postseason. Also, he’s still just 24 years old with lots of room to grow. Reid’s a good bet to continue getting better, especially given the strides he’s already made with every step he’s taken in the NBA.

What’s most intriguing about Reid's place on the Timberwolves, though, is his contract. He’s owed under fourteen million dollars next season. Even when he presumably hits the open market in the summer of 2025, he won’t command anything close to max dollars.

Reid's Salary Season Salary 2024-25 $14M 2025-26 $15M(player option)

Now, Reid isn’t quite the player Towns is, at least not yet. Towns is a more potent, more experienced, offensive creator as well as a much more impactful presence on the glass. But at a price tag lower by thirty-six million dollars, a scaled-up Reid is likely bringing better value than Towns. If Minnesota were to move on from Towns, they’d have this extra cap space to improve their roster in other areas.

They’d also be better equipped defensively. Reid is a superior defender to Towns, especially in the pick-and-roll, where his mobility and hand-eye coordination allow him to be more competent in coverage. This advantage makes him better suited to guard centers, which is significant given that with this skill of Reid's, Gobert can guard elsewhere to maximize his rim protection chops as a help defender.

Given his steep contract and lackluster postseason play, there is a good argument that Minnesota has to move Towns to reach their ceiling, but the Timberwolves will have to be sure before making the big decision of dealing away the second-leading scorer in their franchise’s history.