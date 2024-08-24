Key Takeaways The Minnesota Lynx are favored by 5.5 points with a five-game win streak.

Under 167.5 points is a smart pick due to recent trends.

Player prop bets favor Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier to score over 19.5 points each.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from Saturday's slate features the Minnesota Lynx (21-8 SU, 18-11 ATS) hosting the Indiana Fever (13-15 SU, 16-12 ATS) in a battle with playoff implications for both teams.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever Game Info When Sat. Aug 24 Where Target Center Time 8:00 PM EST Location Minnesota, MN TV NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN

Lynx vs. Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Minnesota is the favorite vs. Indiana

The Lynx posted 16 wins in their first 24 games. Since that hot start, the team has reeled off five consecutive victories, including a pair of wins in a home-and-home series against the Las Vegas Aces . In their 87-74 victory over Las Vegas on Friday night, four of the team's starters scored in double figures.

Napheesa Collier turned in a stellar performance, scoring 27 points, pulling down a career-high 18 rebounds, and handing out five assists. Alanna Smith added 15 points, seven boards, and four assists. Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride contributed 13 points and 12 points, respectively.

The Lynx led by a slim 40-39 margin at the break, but broke the game open, as they outscored the Aces 25-15 in the third period. Las Vegas did trim the deficit to four points with 6:14 left in regulation. McBride responded with a three-pointer, pushing the lead back to seven points, and the Aces never got any closer.

On the other side of the equation, the Fever have won four of their last five games following a 9-14 start. This includes back-to-back wins over the Phoenix Mercury (98-89) and the Seattle Storm (92-75). In their 17-point win over Seattle, three players scored in double figures. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

WNBA Rookie of the Year favorite, Caitlin Clark, added 23 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. With 232 assists under her belt, Clark broke the WNBA rookie record for most assists in a season. The previous record was held by Tina Penicheiro, who totaled 224 during the 1998 season. Meanwhile, Lexie Hull finished with 22 points off the bench, knocking down six of her seven attempts from three-point range.

Indiana led 61-60 early in the fourth quarter before a 14-5 run pushed the advantage to 75-65 at the 5:51 mark. A pair of buckets by Skylar Diggins-Smith trimmed the deficit to six points. The Fever responded again with a 15-2 run to take a 90-71 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach.

The Fever — who are the second-worst defensive team in the WNBA — held the Storm to 38.9 percent shooting overall and 33.3 percent from deep. Can they produce a defensive gem against Minnesota, or will the current Western Conference leaders roll to their sixth straight win?

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Lynx vs. Fever Picks

Spread

Riding the wave of a five-game winning streak, the Lynx enter this tilt as 5.5-point favorites (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Lynx are 41-19-1 ATS in their last 61 Saturday contests.

Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in its last five games played on zero days of rest.

Meanwhile, the Fever are 12-27-2 ATS in their last 41 games following a straight-up win.

In the last eight games it has played following three or more days of rest, Indiana is 2-5-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Minnesota Lynx (-5.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 167.5 points (via BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER nine times in the Lynx's last 12 games overall.

nine times in the Lynx's last 12 games overall. The UNDER total is 4-1 in the Fever's last five road contests.

total is 4-1 in the Fever's last five road contests. Minnesota and Indiana average a combined 162.3 points per game, which is 5.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two squads are averaging 162.1 points per outing, which is 5.4 points less than the predicted over/under for this matchup.

Prediction: UNDER 167.5 points

Player Prop Bets

In addition to her 23-point, nine-assist effort against Seattle, Clark leads the Fever in scoring, assists, and steals. Given that fact, she is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Do Clark's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Clark is averaging 17.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against the Lynx this season, Clark finished with 17 points and six assists on 5-of-17 from the floor and just 2-of-11 from distance.

Clark has played against Western Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In 15 road contests, the Rookie of the Year favorite averages 16.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 22.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 points

Following her dominant performance against the defending champions, Collier is the key player to watch for Minnesota. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Collier is putting up 20.7 points per game.

points per game. In the previous matchups between these two teams last season, Collier compiled averages of 22.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest on shooting splits of .459/.429/.739.

points and rebounds per contest on shooting splits of .459/.429/.739. Collier has suited up against Eastern Conference teams nine times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.4 points per game.

points per game. In 13 home contests, the Minnesota Lynx forward averages 19.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Collier has averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Napheesa Collier OVER 19.5 points

Lynx vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Minnesta Lynx (-5.5) OddsShark

Minnesta Lynx (-5.5) OddsShark Over/Under: UNDER 167.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 167.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 points

Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Napheesa Collier OVER 19.5 points