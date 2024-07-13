Highlights The Minnesota Lynx are third in the WNBA standings and have one of the top defenses in the league.

The team needs to improve their offense to contend for a championship.

Elite play by individual players like Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith has propelled the Lynx's success.

As the 2024 WNBA season passes the midway point, teams who are considered championship contenders begin to hit their stride.

Some teams who ended the previous season as one of the best in the league may have fallen out of favor this season due to poor play, injuries or both.

However, some teams who struggled last season have seen their fortunes change as they now enter contending status. One such team is the Minnesota Lynx , who finished last season at 9th place in the power rankings but find themselves as the No. 3 seed at this point in the season. And when looking at the Lynx's stats from last season compared to this season, the reasons for such improvement become exceptionally clear.

An Unmovable Object

The Lynx Have One of the Best Defenses in the League

Led by four-time All-Star, Naphessa Collier, the Lynx have shown elite play on both ends of the court. Ranking in the top-10 in key stats for offense and defense, Collier's play this season is one of the key reasons why the Lynx are a top-five team in the league.

Collier finished in the top-five for MVP voting, and it appears she will finish in a similar spot this season. But it isn't just Collier who is responsible for the improved play of the Lynx.

The addition of last year's Most Improved Player finalist, Alanna Smith, and guard Courtney Williams, have been pivotal in the quality play the Lynx have shown this season. The return of second-year player, Diamond Miller, should also improve the play of the Lynx, especially on the offensive end of the court.

Minnesota Lynx Defensive State Rankings Stat Value WNBA Rank Opp. PPG 74.6 2nd SPG 9.2 2nd BPG 5.0 3rd Opp. 3pt% 27.9% 1st

Part of the Lynx's success on defense comes from their tenacity when defending ball handlers one-on-one. The Lynx are second in the league in steals per game and they are third in blocks per game. Five players average more than one steal per game with three ranking in the top-20 in the league.

The Lynx also force the most turnovers in the league while committing the third-fewest personal fouls in the league. They are aggressive on defense while not fouling the other team, a rare feat for any defensive-minded team.

Room for Improvement

In Order to Be a True Contender, the Lynx Must Improve on Offense

The Lynx are playing some of the best defense in the league at the moment. The issue is, the quality of offense has been average. As other teams such as the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces excel on offense and defense, the Lynx will need a way to keep pace with the scoring of those teams.

Yes, the Lynx's need to score a high volume of points is less necessary due to their defense. But elite teams will still find a way to score on the Lynx in the postseason. If the Lynx want to improve on their playoff success from a year ago, they must find a way to improve their fifth-ranked offense.

Minnesota Lynx Offensive Rankings Stat Value WNBA Rank PPG 81.3 T-5th APG 23.3 1st TO 14.7 8th 3P% 38.6% 1st

At first glance, a fifth-ranked offense isn't bad. But considering there are only twelve teams in the WNBA, the ranking becomes more average. However, the Lynx lead the league in assists per game and are fifth in field goal percentage. While they may not have the most explosive offense, they have proven to be efficient with the points they do score.

They lead the league in three-point percentage. However, they rank eighth of twelve teams in turnovers per game. Accumulating numerous turnovers while ranking fourth in time per possession shows a lot of their possessions ending in turnovers. If the Lynx can find a way to limit turnovers, they should see a vast improvement in scoring.

Until then, the Lynx will struggle to make it out of the first round of the playoffs, similar to last season.