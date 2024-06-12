Highlights The Timberwolves had their best season since 2004, led by the likes of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

The team needs to add more scoring through the NBA Draft.

Tyler Smith and Cam Christie are both good options for Minnesota to target in the draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off of their best season since 2004. They finished the season 56-26, good enough for the third seed in the Western Conference. They then made it to the Western Conference Finals behind their young star player in Anthony Edwards .

Unfortunately, their season ended there after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in five games. The Timberwolves did prove that they are going to be a team to beat in the NBA for the next several seasons. That is mainly due to their defense. Minnesota had the best defense in the NBA, led by Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert . Along with Gobert and Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels also had great seasons for the Wolves.

The Timberwolves don't need to do much this offseason, but adding another young player to a stacked roster would bode well for them in the future. They could look to add a point guard this offseason to back up Mike Conley , who is entering the final seasons of his career.

They should look at adding more scoring as that was their weakness in the series against the Mavericks. Edwards was their most reliable scorer, but the rest of the team struggled against a solid Mavs' defense.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have two picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft: #27 and #37. Their roster is already one of the best in the league, but they can make it better through the draft. They should look for another scorer and possibly a point guard to help round out their roster to make another push for a championship next season.

Here are the players that they should target.

27th Overall Pick: Tyler Smith (PF, G-League Ignite)

Tyler Smith bypassed college to play for the G-League Ignite last season. He is an offensive-minded forward who is still trying to work on his defense. With the Ignite last season, the 19-year-old averaged 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 27 games.

He also shot the ball well, at 47.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three. During the combine, he did not shoot the ball as well, which has lowered his draft stock leading up to the draft. Smith would more than likely start out in the G-League if he was drafted by the T-Wolves, but he has a very high ceiling if he continues to improve his game.

Tyler Smith Stats 2023-24 G 27 PPG 13.4 RPG 5.0 APG 1.2 BPG 1.0 FG% 47.6% 3PT% 36.4%

If the Timberwolves do take Smith, it would be a perfect fit. Minnesota had the best defense in the NBA last season, so Smith would not be relied upon to be a top-notch defender during his first few seasons in the league while he continues to develop. The Timberwolves could use another forward that is a solid shooter off of the bench, which Smith is. As long as Smith continues to develop his overall game, he is going to be a great player off of the bench for anyone who takes him.

37th Overall Pick: Cam Christie (SG, Minnesota)

Cam Christie is a 6-foot-5 knock-down shooter that would be perfect off of the bench for the Timberwolves. Christie played for the University of Minnesota last season, so if the Timberwolves do select him, he wouldn't have to move very far.

The 18-year-old is seen as a project who will spend most of next season in the G-League to develop his game, but he has already proved in college that he can be a reliable scorer. Christie averaged 11.3 points in 33 games last season for the Golden Gophers. He also shot the ball very well, at 40.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.

Cam Christie Stats 2023-24 G 33 PPG 11.3 RPG 3.6 APG 2.2 FG% 40.3% 3PT% 39.1%

Christie did elect to skip playing in the scrimmages at the NBA Draft combine, leaving scouts to still believe that he is a second round talent. Scouts also see a ton of upside in the 18-year-old due to his age, size and shot making. With the Timberwolves' lineup being set for next season due to most of their roster still under contract, adding Christie and allowing him to continue to develop in the G-League would be perfect for both sides. If the Timberwolves are able to develop him, Christie may just be the steal of the second round.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to build on last season and compete for a championship next year. It all starts in the draft where they could look to select a player that helps them improve next season, and also one that will help them in the future. Smith is an offensive-minded player who can help Minnesota improve their scoring.

Christie is a raw prospect who would need time to develop in the G-League, but could end up being one of the steals of the draft and help Minnesota in the future. No matter who they select, expect the Timberwolves to not only be at the top of the Western Conference once again next season, but to also compete for the franchise's first championship.